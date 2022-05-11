Golden Sky Minerals Provides Update for Airborne Geophysical Survey from its Eagle Mountain Project in the Cassiar Gold District, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce results and early interpretations from a 39 km2 airborne geophysical survey over its 100%-owned Eagle Mountain Project, located in the Cassiar Gold District of northern British Columbia, Canada. Precision GeoSurveys Inc. was contracted to conduct a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic, VLF-EM and radiometric survey over a ~3,900-hectare block within the 10,000-hectare Eagle Mountain project. These surveys were used to assist the early geological interpretation of the project for efficient follow-up ground-based exploration planned for summer, 2022. The geophysical data proved effective at corroborating and extending many of the stratigraphic contacts and geological structures delineated by historic geological mapping in the 1980s. This further supports the interpretation that the project overlies a structurally complex corridor with several potential gold targets.

The Eagle Mountain project is located in a prolific past-producing gold district in close proximity to the village of Dease Lake, British Columbia (117 road-kilometers) and to the paved BC Highway 37. This district includes Cassiar Gold Corp’s neighboring Cassiar Project covering the Taurus Deposit, with an inferred resource of about 37.9 M tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold (Au) for 1.4 Moz gold (see website, Cassiar Gold Corp) (Figure 1). With a similar geological setting to the Cassiar Project and other orogenic gold camps, such as the Cariboo and Bralorne camps, Golden Sky believes there is strong potential for the discovery of new gold targets on the Project (see Figure 2).

John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals Corp., states, “The management of Golden Sky Minerals believes we continue to be in a long-term uptrend in both precious metals and base metals. Readied with this belief, the company’s strategy has been to stake highly prospective ground where historical work was never followed up with modern exploration techniques. Given the tremendous recent exploration success of both Cassiar Gold at their Taurus deposit, and Coeur Mining at their Silvertip Mine, it is clear that we are looking at a region that can host significant mineral deposits. We look forward to advancing our Eagle Mountain project this summer by following up on this airborne geophysical survey.

Highlights from Data Compilation

Geological structures are interpreted to be trending northwest, northeast, and east-west . These orientations are very similar in character to those observed on the Cassiar Gold Project.





. These orientations are very similar in character to those observed on the Cassiar Gold Project. There is a strong association between historic grab samples and the interpreted structures, with grab and float samples assaying up to 3,450 ppb gold (3.45 g/t Au) (Figure 3).





(Figure 3). Historic mapping of iron carbonate alteration also appears to be closely associated with interpreted structures (Figure 4). During the 1983 fieldwork, these zones were observed to be commonly accompanied by weak to moderate silicification and minor amounts of sericite, clay, mariposite, pyrite and/or arsenopyrite .





. Manganese oxide occurrences were identified within several iron-carbonate zones. Work in the 1980s associated these with the most prospective mineralized zones, and determined that manganese is commonly associated with auriferous quartz veining in the Cassiar district.





In 1983, drusy quartz veins, colloform iron carbonate-quartz banding and vuggy breccias were also noted at several mineralized locations, indicating these quartz veins may have resulted from several phases of hydrothermal fluid injection along long-lived structural conduits, including stratigraphic contacts, faults and shears.





were also noted at several mineralized locations, indicating these quartz veins may have resulted from several phases of hydrothermal fluid injection along long-lived structural conduits, including stratigraphic contacts, faults and shears. Historic drilling on the Project was limited to the Eagle zone, which in 1986 was the focus of a shallow BQ-core size drill program of 376.2 m in 6 holes (Figure 5). Mineralization was demonstrated to be predominantly associated with stacked, moderately-dipping shears and/or fractures commencing <10 m downhole from surface. These structures were interpreted to be dipping to the north and/or to the northeast. Only 65.95 m of core from this drill program was sent for analysis, accounting for <18% of the total 376.2 m program. As such, intermittent sampling was done along the entire extent for the three reported holes (86-CUX-E-1, 86-CUX-E-2, 86-CUX-E-3). Hole 86-CUX-E-1 (1986) intersected low-grade mineralization commencing at ~15 m depth. This includes an intercept assaying 0.5 g/t Au and 35.87 g/t silver (Ag) over 2.4 m, in turn including a higher-grade zone assaying 2.27 g/t Au and 462 g/t Ag over 0.15 m. Though limited in scope, the drilling successfully demonstrated that precious metal mineralization is associated with linear shear zones.



2022 Exploration Program

Golden Sky will be conducting a two-phase exploration program following up on targets identified in the 2021 geophysical data, combined with historical work from the 1980s. Phase One will include prospecting, geological mapping, and rock and soil geochemical sampling. Phase Two will include ground-based geophysical surveys (magnetics and/or induced polarization (IP) surveys) to further define any geochemical or structural zones identified in Phase One.

“We are very excited to get boots on the ground for the first time at the Eagle Mountain Project," stated Cameron Dorsey, VP Exploration of Golden Sky. “The quality of exploration work done in the 1980s has laid the groundwork for us to effectively vector into some very compelling gold targets within just one year of staking this project. With similar geological, geochemical, and geophysical characteristics that are commonly associated with other orogenic gold systems in British Columbia, there is high potential for us to discover additional gold targets.”

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in highly prospective areas and mining-friendly districts. Golden Sky’s mandate is to develop its portfolio of properties to the mineral resource stage through systematic exploration.

The drill-ready projects include: Hotspot, Bullseye, and Lucky Strike, all in Yukon, Canada. In addition, the recent purchases of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia, and the staking of the Eagle Mountain Gold Project in the Cassiar Gold District in northern British Columbia, add to the company’s substantial early-stage Canadian project pipeline.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.goldenskyminerals.com

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Golden Sky’s British Columbia exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

