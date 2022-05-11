The Worldwide Tangential Flow Filtration Industry is Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product (System, Membrane Filter), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Technique (Ultrafiltration), Application (Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration), End User (Pharma, Biotech), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tangential flow filtration market is projected to USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The rising advantages of tangential flow filtration over normal flow filtration, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and growing R&D spending in pharma-biotech companies. On the contrary, the high capital investments for setting up new production facilities are expected to restrain the market growth.



In 2021 the single-use systems segment accounted for the largest share of the tangential flow market



The tangential flow filtration market is segmented into single-use systems, reusable systems, membrane filters, and filtration accessories on the basis of products. The single-use systems segment in 2021, dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the minimal chances of cross-contamination risks associated with these systems



The microfiltration techniques dominated the market the largest share of the technique segment in 2021



On the basis of technique, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. The microfiltration segment dominated the market with highest market share in 2021. Several advantages of microfiltration over other techniques, for instance, low operating pressure requirement, ease of usage coupled with reduced energy consumption, cost-effectiveness, elimination of energy-consuming phases such as evaporation along with the requirement of limited manual actions are some of the key factors increasing the market growth for the segment



The final product processing application accounted for the largest market share of this market in 2021



Based on application, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. The final product processing segment is further divided into API filtration, protein purification, vaccine and antibody processing, formulation and filling solutions, and viral clearance. The raw material filtration segment is further divided into media & buffer filtration, prefiltration, and bioburden reduction. In 2021, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the global tangential flow filtration market. The rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry and increased generics and biologics production are the key growth drivers for this application segment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the tangential flow filtration market



The tangential flow filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market are the growing prevalence of viral diseases, increasing R&D spending on biopharmaceutical projects, expansion of production of generics, and biotechnology industry growth in developing countries.

