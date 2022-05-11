English Danish

Company announcement no. 1 2022/23

Allerød, 11 May 2022





Matas A/S appoints Mathias Juhl-Hansen as Interim CFO from June 1 to August 1, 2022





Matas announced on March 24, 2022 that Anders Skole-Sørensen will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Matas on June 1, 2022 and that his successor, Per Johannesen Madsen, will join Matas as CFO no later than September 1, 2022.

Per Johannesen Madsen has been able to move his start forward and will join Matas as CFO on August 1, 2022.

In the period from June 1 to August 1, Mathias Juhl-Hansen will assume the role of interim CFO of Matas. Mathias joined Matas on February 1, 2021 and has worked as Head of Strategy and M&A as well as having the overall responsibility for Investor Relations since December 2021.

Mathias has a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School and has previously worked for Maj Invest Equity as Investment Manager and for Bain & Company as a Consultant.





For further information, please contact:

Klaus Fridorf

Head of Communications, tel. +45 61 20 19 97

Attachment