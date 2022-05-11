Greece Social Commerce Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 74.2% to Reach $1,220.3 Million in 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social commerce industry in Greece is expected to grow by 74.2% on annual basis to reach US$1,220.3 million in 2022.



Social Commerce industry in Greece has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.



The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 63.5% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1,220.3 million in 2022 to reach US$21,844.8 million by 2028.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4njxhc