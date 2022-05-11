Ortec Finance Expands Global Presence With Appointment of Kristin Harrington

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortec Finance, a global fintech company specialized in offering solutions and services for institutional investors to improve their investment decision-making, is pleased to announce the expansion of its global presence with the appointment of Kristin Harrington as Managing Director, United States.



In this newly created role, Ms. Harrington will accelerate the growth of Ortec Finance’s business in the United States, focusing on technologies and solutions that help asset owners, including pension funds, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds, manage the complexity of their investment decision-making. Based in San Francisco, Ms. Harrington brings more than 25 years of experience across the technology and institutional investor landscape. She joins Ortec Finance from BlackRock where she was VP of Business Development within the BlackRock Solutions group. Prior to BlackRock, Ms. Harrington was VP, Americas Sales for eFront Financial Solutions.

Kristin Harrington commented: “In joining the Ortec Finance team, I am thrilled to help the company accelerate its growth in the U.S. and execute on its strategic plans. I look forward to contributing my expertise in building markets, driving new opportunities, and creating successful client relationships for Ortec Finance in the U.S.”

“Having Kristin on board is a significant step in bringing Ortec Finance solutions to the asset owner community in the United States and expanding our footprint in this key market,” commented Godert Burghard, Chief Commercial Officer, Ortec Finance. “Kristin’s knowledge and industry experience bring tremendous value to our organization as we acquire new clients and scale our business in the U.S.”

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Ortec Finance has offices in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, London, Zürich, Toronto, New York, and Melbourne.

About Ortec Finance

Ortec Finance is a global provider of leading technologies and solutions to help institutional investors around the world improve their investment decision-making. Based on an effective combination of advanced models, innovative technology and in-depth market knowledge, Ortec Finance supports investment professionals in achieving a better risk-return ratio and thus better results. For more information, please visit www.ortecfinance.com or follow Ortec Finance on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/846d625b-bb5a-4af7-921a-2aa7d70c86e4