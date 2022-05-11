Solar Simplified's New Richmond, NY, Community Solar Farm Brings Clean, Affordable Energy Option to Western New Yorkers

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Simplified, a leading Community Solar management platform that matches individuals and businesses with local solar farms, continues its growth throughout New York state. Its latest solar farm located in the Town of Richmond will bring solar energy to the local community, with energy credits reducing monthly energy bills for enrollees, including businesses, municipal buildings, and individual households.

Aviv Shalgi, Co-Founder and CEO of Solar Simplified, believes that new Community Solar enrollees in New York will quickly see financial benefits that other communities throughout New York state have already realized.

"We know that Community Solar is going to help communities throughout New York, including those near our Richmond project, hit their sustainability goals," Shalgi explains. "But we're just as excited about the monthly savings that Community Solar can deliver to local residents, and especially to Low-and-Moderate Income (LMI) households that are most affected by rising energy costs."

At least 20% of the Richmond solar farm's capacity will be reserved for Low-and-Moderate Income (LMI) households in the area. These households face an outsized financial burden when energy prices rise, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Solar Simplified believes that LMI households stand to gain the most from the savings that Community Solar offers.

Solar technology developer Abundant will oversee the construction, operation and maintenance of the Richmond solar farm, while Solar Simplified will facilitate all customer-facing activities. Together, the duo aims to bring significant savings, sustainable energy solutions, and energy jobs to the region.

Richard Lu, President & CEO of Abundant Energy Solutions, views his company's cutting-edge infrastructure and Solar Simplified's customer-facing acumen as an ideal combination.

"We have developed a great partnership with Solar Simplified, and their dedication to succeeding at customer acquisition and retention has made our Community Solar development pipeline incredibly efficient," Lu explained. "We are confident in their ability to scale quickly as we continue to expand in New York."

Solar Simplified and Abundant continue to build on multi-year cooperation, partnering to expand solar energy access to Americans of all economic strata. As the cost of traditional energy continues to rise state-wide, Community Solar projects like the Richmond solar farm offer more affordable energy solutions to eligible New Yorkers.

Residents, businesses and municipalities interested in learning more about Community Solar can contact Solar Simplified at (888)420-9831 or cs@solarsimplified.com for details and enrollment information.

About Solar Simplified

Solar Simplified is a Community Solar platform that seamlessly matches homeowners, renters, and businesses with local solar farms. Without membership or enrollment fees, upfront costs, or lengthy contracts, Solar Simplified makes connecting to renewable energy simple and transparent. In turn, participants help support locally-produced clean energy and save money on their energy bills.

