New York, New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) releases its 2021 Minority Business Economic Impact Report as a follow-up study to its 2019 Report to better understand how the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice movement affected NMSDC certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) over the last two years. Although the pandemic has disproportionately affected systematically excluded communities of color, the racial justice movement, along with NMSDC’s steadfast focus on serving as an MBE growth engine, has seen certified MBEs grow significantly over the last two years:

22% increase in total revenues at MBEs certified by NMSDC ($261 billion, up from $214 billion) Asian owned firms saw a 31% increase Hispanic owned firms saw a 7% increase Black owned firms saw a 27% increase Native American owned firms saw a 6% increase

certified by NMSDC ($261 billion, up from $214 billion) 64% increase in total US jobs at MBEs certified by NMSDC (865,000, up from 528,000) Asian owned firms saw a 76% increase Hispanic owned firms saw a 40% increase Black owned firms saw a 73% increase Native American owned firms saw a 69% increase

certified by NMSDC (865,000, up from 528,000) 126% increase in wages earned by US employees at MBEs certified by NMSDC ($72 billion, up from $31.8 billion) Asian owned firms saw a 125% increase Hispanic owned firms saw a 92% increase Black owned firms saw a 193% increase Native American owned firms saw a 100% increase

certified by NMSDC ($72 billion, up from $31.8 billion) Average employee composition at MBEs certified by NMSDC held steady at 70% minority employees.

Additionally, the report breaks down a state-by-state comparison between 2019 and 2021, which allows NMSDC to work with its Regional Affiliates to take a deeper dive into the why behind the numbers and develop strategies to address the decline in various regions. For example:

Wyoming saw a 94% decrease in spend with MBEs and an 83% decrease in jobs at MBEs.

Florida saw a 24% decrease in spend with MBEs and a 21% decrease in jobs at MBEs

New Hampshire saw a 25% decrease in spend and 17% decrease in jobs.

Montana saw a 25% decrease in MBEs, 17% decrease in spend with MBEs, and 61% decrease in jobs at MBEs.

Finally, the Report discusses how businesses today are highly integrated, with every business relying on other businesses to create their products and services. As a result, MBEs support jobs not only in their own companies but also at the other businesses they utilize while running their operations, which expands the total impact on the United States (U.S.) economy through certified MBEs:

$396 billion in total economic activity driven through certified MBEs.

driven through certified MBEs. 1.75 million U.S. jobs supported directly and indirectly by certified MBEs.

directly and indirectly by certified MBEs. $122 billion in wages earned through supported jobs.

“Overall, this Report shows how NMSDC is leading the charge to economic equity by creating connections that help MBEs and corporations to benefit from each other, stoking entrepreneurship, and growing wealth for these excluded communities,” says Ying McGuire, CEO and President of NMSDC. “Closing the wealth gap is the key to creating a more united and prosperous society for all, and there is more work to be done!”

To download the 2021 Report, please visit https://nmsdc.org/about-nmsdc/annual-reports/. And to schedule an interview with NMSDC, please contact Stefan Bradham, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at stefan.bradham@nmsdc.org.

###

About supplier.io

supplier.io is redefining supplier diversity solutions. By providing innovative and solutions, we help our customers run manage and grow their supplier diversity programs effectively and strategically. Supplier Diversity Managers rely on our data, insights, and analytics. To learn more, visit https://supplier.io.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit www.nmsdc.org.