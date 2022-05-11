BrewBilt Brewing Company Hires Head Brewer

GRASS VALLEY, CA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced that they have hired an experienced Head Brewer to oversee its craft beer production.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, "BrewBilt’s craft beer brands will be launching into the market. Our Head Brewer is responsible for all aspects of the beer production process and overall operations of the brewery. Austen brings over 10 years of experience in professional brewing with expertise in managing a production team, making purchasing decisions, meeting with customers and other businesses, crafting new recipes, setting production goals, and managing resources.”

Lewis further stated, “Austen was trained and educated first at the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago where he completed a thorough education and application of brewing processes and sciences including raw materials, wort production, brewery calculations, packaging, and process technology. Upon graduation, he moved to Munich, Germany and attended the Doemens Academy of Brewing where he studied advanced applied brewing techniques. He has since gained 10 years of experience working for various breweries in California, Oregon, and Virginia.”

As Head Brewer, Austen is ultimately responsible for the quality of beers that BrewBilt produces. The Company has assembled the brewery “dream team” who will be involved with creative decisions including what kinds of beer to produce, where to source the best raw materials, and what kinds of equipment should be used in the production process.

PHASE II CONCEPT LINK: https://www.brewbiltbrewing.com/phase-ii-site-plan

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own BrewBilt branded beers, as well as providing private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans that will use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

