Brian Glick Named 2022 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

-- Glick recognized as industry leader due to his work promoting actionable data visibility--

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io , a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, announced today that the company’s founder and CEO, Brian Glick, has been named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive ’s 2022 Pros to Know list. The award recognizes brilliant executives whose achievements provide a roadmap for other supply chain leaders.



“Five years ago, when I founded Chain.io, I saw a world getting more complex with more data and the need for faster reaction times,” shared Glick. “Little did I know how quickly that world would accelerate. At Chain.io we’re helping companies throughout the supply chain leverage the data stuck in internal legacy systems, third party providers, and cutting edge tools by smoothing out the connectivity headaches that come when trading partners have to work together electronically.”

Data ownership, transformation, and integration are vital to supply chain health, according to Glick. As a voice on the importance of visibility, his work at Chain.io has allowed the company to provide a best-in-class, cloud-based integration platform that facilitates data visibility across systems and allows all partners along the global supply chain to work together in harmony.

“There will always be a ‘next thing’ when we are talking about disruptions to a supply chain, just look at the recent disruptions in China,” continued Glick. “Having aggregated, easily-accessible, and actionable data is necessary not only for visibility but also for your supply chain’s resilience.”

This year’s Pros to Know winners were recognized for their ability to navigate the impacts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as their ability to construct meaningful solutions that helped others rise to the challenge as well.

“When I look back at the past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements,” said Marina Mayer, editor in chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive . “But this year’s winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year’s winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain related.”

About Chain.io ( www.chain.io )

Chain.io is a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain. Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Customers leverage Chain.io’s network to optimize critical business processes. Chain.io shines when solving complex supply chain challenges and problems that require integrating multiple types of technologies.

The Chain.io network includes shippers, logistics service providers, and the software packages that support them. For more information, please visit www.chain.io .

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com