Powered by IoTecha's Technology, bp pulse Home Chargers Achieve Industry-First BSI Kitemark™ for Electric Vehicle Charging

CRANBURY, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bp pulse has become the first electric vehicle charging provider in the UK to achieve certification to the BSI Kitemark for Electric Vehicle Charging, setting a new expectation for safety and quality in the industry. All new pulse home units will be stamped with the renowned symbol of quality and safety. The bp pulse home chargers are designed and developed in collaboration with IoTecha, a leading provider of smart charging hardware, software and cloud services, in which BP Technology Ventures Ltd. made a strategic investment in 2021.

Will Evans, Home Charge Business Director of bp pulse UK, said, "Achieving BSI Kitemark certification is another step in the right direction for bp pulse and for the EV charging sector. This home charger is the result of a close collaboration between the bp pulse and IoTecha teams leveraging IoTecha's expertise in smart charging and their field-proven building blocks to deliver the quality product behind this industry milestone."

Oleg Logvinov, CEO of IoTecha, commented, "This project is a fantastic collaboration of the bp pulse and IoTecha teams. It serves as a great example of how IoTecha's IoT.ON™ platform, comprised of field-proven building blocks, allows us to accelerate time to market while delivering high-quality results. "

The BSI Kitemark helps consumers make more informed buying decisions, providing confidence and assurance through accreditation. All products must undergo safety and quality checks, carried out by the independent UK regulator BSI, in order to be certified.

With electric vehicle chargers, both the company and product must pass a variety of assessments, including type testing, factory assessments, certification and ongoing activities. It will also require ongoing factory assessments, which will be delivered by BSI's systems certification team, in order to achieve the BSI Kitemark for Electric Vehicle Charging. In receiving the coveted mark, bp pulse's home charging units have proved that they are fit for purpose, and meet the specified criteria.

BSI is a business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, "inspiring trust for a more resilient world." For over a century, BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world, working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries.

bp pulse home chargers are government grant-approved for homeowners who live in flats and people in rental accommodation, saving customers £350 off the costs of the charger. The units are suitable for every vehicle, with multiple cable and speed options available. Customers also benefit from bp pulse's safe and simple installation process, as well as a three-year warranty as standard. Customers will also be associated with the UK's biggest charging network for their out-and-about charging needs.

The new pulse home units can be ordered from the bp pulse website.

About bp pulse

bp pulse is the UK market leader for public rapid and ultra-fast charging and operates the most-used electric vehicle charging network in the UK. The company provides a comprehensive, flexible and practical range of electric vehicle charging solutions. bp pulse has supplied over 60,000 public, workplace and home charging units, and is now rolling out 150kW ultra-rapid chargers on bp retail sites.

About IoTecha

IoTecha's IoT.ON™ platform aims to accelerate the electric vehicle revolution by providing an integrated platform consisting of software, hardware and cloud components for the smart and connected charging infrastructure and power grid integration of electric vehicles of all kinds. IoTecha customers are energy and power companies, charge point operators, and manufacturers of both Electric Vehicles and EV charging stations. IoTecha products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (and custom modules), white-label EV charging stations and IoT.ON™ Cloud-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.iotecha.com.

