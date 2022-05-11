OHEnergyRating.com Releases Annual Rankings of Best Ohio Natural Gas Suppliers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OHEnergyRatings.com, a consumer advocacy and energy shopping marketplace, has released their annual rankings of natural gas providers in the state of Ohio. These rankings reflect the maturity of the Ohio natural gas market and show the effectiveness of the competitive energy market based on multiple service factors. Ohio Energy Ratings is providing consumers with the latest information to help them find the best natural gas provider right now amid rising gas prices, well ahead of peak winter heating season.

As Ohio's natural gas market enters its third decade of deregulation, it's important to take stock of all the things natural gas companies do for customers. Ohio Energy Ratings' provider rankings focus on natural gas providers operating in all of the four major natural gas utility footprints, including Columbia Gas, Duke Energy - Ohio, Dominion Energy - Ohio and Centerpoint Energy - Ohio. In compiling its rankings, OHEnergyRatings.com not only takes into account basic consumer expectations, such as rate stability, but also Ohio PUC-complaint statistics, plan rates, third-party data sources such as the Better Business Bureau, and independent customer reviews.

The #1 natural gas provider in Ohio for 2022 is Constellation Energy. A long-time supplier in the Ohio market, Constellation has received great customer reviews by offering extremely competitive rates and a variety of different plan lengths.

At the #2 position, American Power & Gas. (AP&G). AP&G excelled in Ohio with great charitable endeavors and community involvement, competitive plans and pricing, and great scores on customer reviews.

Rounding out the top three for reviews is Frontier Utilities. Frontier is an experienced energy provider that services many of the deregulated energy markets across America. Frontier really set themselves apart with customer communication, customer service, and robust account management options. They also had very competitive rates in many markets.

With a mature natural gas market, Ohio Energy Ratings believes it's time to rate companies on more than just getting a bill out to customers on time. The advantage of a deregulated market is the innovation and changes that can actually benefit consumers. To that end, OHEnergyRatings.com is working hard to give customers new data and viewpoints that can inform both their shopping experience and choices.

The top-10 ranking of Ohio natural gas providers is listed below:

Constellation, American Power & Gas, Frontier Utilities, Energy Harbor, Tomorrow Energy, Cleansky Energy, Santanna Energy, Xoom Energy, Symmetry Energy Solutions, Provision Power & Gas.

Since 2017, Ohio Energy Ratings has empowered natural gas shoppers to review, rate, and research the electricity and natural gas providers operating in the state of Ohio. Ohio Energy Ratings is operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC. Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites across 17 states with a market of over 80 million electricity and natural gas customers



