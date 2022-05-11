New VelocityEHS® and Frostbyte Consulting Partnership Drives Great EHS/ESG Outcomes Through Faster Deployment of the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform

CHICAGO and CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, and Frostbyte Consulting, the global leader in EHS/ESG digital transformation solutions, announced today a new partnership aimed at expediting implementations of the award-winning VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform. The alliance will enable global enterprises to achieve greater EHS/ESG performance faster while increasing speed-to-value on their investment.



The partnership brings together VelocityEHS expertise and proprietary ActiveEHS solutions — which leverage artificial intelligence to drive a continuous improvement cycle of prediction, intervention, and outcomes — with Frostbyte’s more than 20 years of software implementation and management consulting experience. Now companies can successfully navigate their most pressing EHS/ESG challenges, such as GHG, Energy, Air, Water, and Waste, and compliance, while keeping ahead of pace in their industry thanks to a fully supported, integrated software implementation experience.

“Businesses with higher ESG maturity have been found to be more profitable and have a less volatile economic performance,” said Matt Airhart, president of VelocityEHS. “It’s just one factor that has catapulted ESG to the forefront in recent years. ESG is not something a global enterprise can or even should try to tackle alone. Finding the right partners is key to achieving sustainable success. VelocityEHS and Frostbyte could not be better suited to the task.”

No matter where an enterprise is in their EHS/ESG journey, VelocityEHS Accelerate can help by streamlining data collection and management, centralize reporting, and most importantly, predict and address risks. It provides tools, data and insights users can access---all from one place, helping them see the good they’re doing against their goals.

“ESG is a hot and particularly challenging topic touching every industry. It’s no fad, companies are under real pressure to demonstrate the measures they’re taking against ESG, and to report on performance,” said Meredith Cywinski, VelocityEHS associate vice president of partnerships. “The Accelerate Platform is built to conquer these challenges head-on. It enables customers to make informed decisions and drive better business outcomes. We’re excited to collaborate with partners like Frostbyte Consulting to scale our implementations and help customers get where they want to be with ESG, even faster.”

“It's an honor for the Frostbyte team to help scale and spread ESG/EHS capabilities with professionals who have long been on the front lines on their own, trying to pull programs through without the right tools or support,” said Steven Andersen, CEO of Frostbyte Consulting. “Our strength is delivering world-class solutions, while maintaining our high benchmark for delivering exceptional customer experiences. Our expert consultants dive in to understand our customers’ comprehensive needs and to guide them through the entire process of identifying, implementing and integrating the VelocityEHS solutions that best solve customers’ ESG/EHS challenges.”

The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About Frostbyte Consulting

Frostbyte Consulting is one of the world’s leading providers of EHS and ESG business information solutions. Based in Canada, Frostbyte has over 20 years of experience working with some of the largest businesses and industries around the world. Their team draws on a vast array of experience in a diverse range of fields, including management consulting, regulatory compliance, information technology, sustainability and ESG, and occupational health and safety. That diverse range of expertise allows Frostbyte to offer a wide range of unique technology services and support: From end-to-end software implementation to process optimization, governance and regulatory compliance, Frostbyte's team of highly-experienced and certified EHS and ESG professionals can help you stay on the cutting edge. Frostbyte is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with locations across North America.

Frostbyte Consulting Media Contact

Michael Culkin

416.828.4264

michael.culkin@frostbyteconsulting.com

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

VelocityEHS Media Contact

Brad Harbaugh

312.881.2855

bharbaugh@ehs.com