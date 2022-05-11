Telecure Denounces Latest Smear Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE: TELE) (FSE: 6MZ) (the “Company” or “Telecure”) today confirmed that it is aware of a spurious and defamatory campaign launched against the Company, its principals, and several others, including service providers to the Company.



The Company notes that the launch of this most recent attack closely followed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against it by certain former directors and officers of the Company. The U.S. Federal Court dismissed that lawsuit without a hearing. This most recent attack also follows the Company’s announcement that it has discovered that approximately US$500,000 was misappropriated from MyApps’ (a wholly owned subsidiary of Telecure) U.S. bank account after the Company’s CFO was inappropriately removed as a signing authority. The investigation into the missing funds is continuing.

Said Josh Rosenberg, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telecure:



“We are learning a great deal about those who were previously involved with MyApps and as we continue to gather clear evidence, we will take the appropriate actions to put an end to this campaign of lies and innuendo. Those involved in and supportive of this campaign will pay a high price for their misconduct.



These are outrageous attacks with absolutely no basis in fact, and which betray a fundamental lack of respect and appreciation for Canadian and U.S. law. These latest false allegations, once more offered under the guise of anonymity, have besmirched the reputations of many people who have been involved in Telecure. We will not stand for our reputations to be taken hostage, and will defend the integrity of the Company, its principals, and those whose advice and guidance we seek. Just as our attackers have been resoundingly dismissed at every instance in the courts, we will continue to bring the full weight of the law on those who are involved in this latest unfounded campaign.”

