mophie introduces speedport hi-speed wall chargers powered by GaN exclusively at Apple retail stores

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a leading brand in power, today announced the speedport wall chargers made with Gallium Nitride (GaN). GaN technology is having a huge impact on 5G equipment and superfast charging and uses high-performance internal silicon components to increase charging efficiency in an ultra-compact form factor. The speedport lineup includes the following:

speedport 30 ( $ 44 .95 ) – Get rid of big, bulky power adapters. Designed for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air charging, the speedport 30W GaN wall charger provides fast, powerful charging in an ultra-compact design for travel, home, and office. Featuring folding prongs, the speedport 30 is significantly smaller than most non-GaN chargers. The product includes a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable.

– Get rid of big, bulky power adapters. Designed for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air charging, the speedport 30W GaN wall charger provides fast, powerful charging in an ultra-compact design for travel, home, and office. Featuring folding prongs, the speedport 30 is significantly smaller than most non-GaN chargers. The product includes a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable. speedport 67 ($69.95) – The speedport 67 delivers up to a maximum shared output of 67W of fast charging power via two USB-C ports1. Designed for iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro charging, this product includes a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable and features folding prongs so it fits more easily in your pocket or bag.

“GaN is the next evolution in mobile phone charging technology, and ZAGG is proud to offer smaller, more portable solutions to help keep Apple devices, from the smallest AirPods to the largest MacBook, powered for anything,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG.

The mophie speedport 30 and speedport 67 are available now on Apple.com and ZAGG.com. Each charger includes a two-year warranty2.

165W maximum shared output. One device: up to 67W; Multiple devices: 1st device up to 45W, 2nd device up to 20W

2ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

