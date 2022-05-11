Heat Meters Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global heat meters market size is expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period, attributed to need to install renewable heating systems to combat the growing problem of carbon emissions. Carbon emissions are posing serious threats to the environment, prompting government bodies to impose strict rules and regulations to reduce them. Below mentioned is a list of the key trends that will accelerate the demand for heat meters:





Asia Pacific

Strong demand for ultrasonic heat meters:

Ultrasonic heat meters will capture a notable share of the Asia Pacific heat meters market as these devices offer accurate measurements, high reliability, long service life, and low comprehensive cost. Moreover, ultrasonic meters are quite energy efficient and give reliable information about the total thermal energy consumed by the user. Governments are focusing on improving their energy management practices, which will further foster product adoption.

Mechanical heat meters gain momentum:

Asia Pacific mechanical heat meters industry size will showcase a consistent growth rate in the future. The network of district heating systems is expanding across industrial and commercial sectors due to the robust need for effective heating and cooling units. Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are rising at a worrying rate, which has urged the government authorities to implement stringent laws to mitigate them.

Commercial sector will install heat meters:

Commercial heat meters will be deployed on a large scale due to the growing investments by central and state governments for improving the functioning of the service sector. They are also launching supportive mandates and policies to encourage companies to develop sustainable devices.

The organizations are intensifying their research and development activities to introduce innovative technologies in heating systems, which will propel the demand for heat meters in the commercial sector.

North America

Installation of static heat meters grows:

North America static heat meters market share will increase at a steady rate over the coming years. One of the major reasons for this is the announcement of attractive incentives by governments to encourage the installation of sustainable heating devices. The region is also witnessing a surge in the acceptance of advanced and automated building technologies, where sustainable architecture is one of the main focal points.

Many system design tools, such as REopt and RETScreen have been developed by the Canadian government and the U.S. Department of Energy respectively, to cater to the growing need for energy efficient systems. In addition, the rising demand for reliable and accurate heating systems that offer correct data measurements will accelerate the installation of static heat meters across North America.

Residential spaces will adopt heat meters:

Residential heat meters industry forecast will be positively affected by the growing use of home automation systems. Home automation can help residents identify their heat consumption patterns and effectively manage the same.

Governments are announcing lucrative schemes and initiatives, such as tax benefits, subsidies, and grants to encourage homeowners to install smart heat meters. Additionally, customers prefer to receive individual billings of their heat consumption, which will boost the product adoption.

U.S. heat meters market outlook seems promising:

The U.S. market value will increase in the future as there is a rising focus on clean energy to reduce carbon emissions. There is a significant uptick in the construction of innovative public infrastructures, which will bolster the installation of smart heating units. The country’s commercial sector is expanding at a strong pace, further enhancing the deployment of heat meters.

Europe

Sweden market shows strong potential:

Sweden heat meters market will register a notable growth rate as the government is introducing supportive financial schemes and initiatives to boost the production of heat meters. The country is witnessing a strong rise in the development of commercial and industrial establishments, which will further improve the demand for efficient heating systems.

Use of heat meters in industrial plants:

Industrial plants will heavily use heat meters as the owners require highly accurate information on their heat consumption rate so that they can formulate strategies to make positive changes in their heat consumption patterns. The applications of heat metering systems are increasing in power generation, food processing, and pharmaceutical sectors as they provide reliable and accurate information on their average heat consumption rate.

Role of ultrasonic heat meters in colder regions:

Ultrasonic heat meters will find robust use in the colder countries of Europe as the devices are highly resistant to external environmental factors, such as dirt and frost. They provide great stability and durability while working in sub-zero temperatures in factories. The accuracy of these units is unfailing, giving owners a clear idea of their heat consumption rate during peak and non-peak hours.

