GlobalFoundries Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MALTA, N.Y., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.
- Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:10am ET – J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
- Monday, June 6, 2022, 10:15am ET – Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference
- Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 3:05pm PT – Bank of America Global Technology Conference
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:30am BST – Nasdaq Investor Conference
Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor section of GF’s website at investors.gf.com.
2022 Capital Markets Day
GF will host its first Capital Markets Day on August 10, 2022, in New York City. The Capital Markets Day event will include business, manufacturing, technology, and finance updates from GF executives. Additional details for the 2022 Capital Markets Day will be provided closer to the date of the event.
