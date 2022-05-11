Modaxo Expands Investment in Mobile Ticketing with Acquisition of Corethree

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modaxo Inc. (“Modaxo”), a global technology organization focused on moving the world’s people, today announced that it has expanded its investment in mobile ticketing and customer engagement technology through the acquisition of Corethree.



Based in Watford, UK, Corethree has been a leading provider of mobile ticketing technology to the public transport industry since 2010. The company’s platform processes over £7m a week in client mobile ticket sales and enables millions of customers to purchase mobile tickets and have them securely delivered to their device.

“Spurred on by passenger demand, cashless payment options such as contactless cards and mobile apps are quickly overtaking cash transactions for many transport operators,” said Laurent Eskenazi, Modaxo’s Head of Europe/UK. “We are thrilled to have Corethree and its team join Modaxo, helping operators to embrace this trend and deliver to their customers a turnkey mobile ticketing solution.”

Corethree provides technologies to some of the UK’s largest transport operators including First Group, Transport for London (TfL), Lothian, and Transport for Greater Manchester, (TfGM) amongst many others. The company has won multiple awards for its ticketing system and supports the growing niche of active transport, providing the mobile platform for Transport for London’s (TfL) Cycle Hire scheme.

“This is an exciting and exponential move forward in the evolution of Corethree and I am very proud to see this announcement made,” commented Founder & Corethree CEO Ashley Murdoch.

Corethree’s solutions become part of Modaxo’s overall mobile ticketing portfolio offered through Trapeze Group in Europe and the UK.

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world’s people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

About Corethree

Corethree is a fast-growing specialist technology company, founded to enable businesses take advantage of the mobile-data intersection – the single biggest opportunity to create direct communication to the customer. By integrating disparate data points to create solutions that maximise revenues and improve customer engagement, Corethree solves business problems and creates new revenue opportunities for its clients through mobile.

Having hit the milestone of 200,000,000 m-tickets sold, Corethree is one of Europe’s largest providers of mobile ticketing and cashless payment technologies. Its patented, multi award-winning mobile-data intelligence platform, Core Engine, provides valuable data-driven insights that enable the development for better business models and stronger customer relations.

Corethree’s m-ticketing apps are available for download via the iTunes App Store or Google Play. https://www.corethree.net/

Contact Information:

Kim Emmerson, CMO

Modaxo

Tel: +1 416 473 6302

kim.emmerson@modaxo.com