Fat Cat Killer Set to Launch under the ticker symbol "KILLER"

Panama City, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fat Cat Killer is a new BEP20 token set to officially launch on Wednesday May 11th, 2022 under the ticker symbol ‘KILLER”. The project, which includes the "Killer Pay" and "Killer Wallet" applications, aims to be the best medium for merchant processing by integrating with commonly used retail POS systems.

Killer Pay & Killer Token will integrate with POS systems in restaurants, hotels, bars, nightclubs, festivals, gentleman’s clubs, luxury brands and others. It will enable buyers to purchase goods and services using their digital assets, allowing them to enjoy extremely low transaction rates with a “cash back” mechanism for all the $KILLER token holders.

Fat Cat Killer partnered with Strike Force Technologies, a 5-star rated leader in cyber-security firm with a long history, good track record, and a new patent in the blockchain. Strikeforce is not only responsible for providing the most secure Wallet on the market, but a secure integration platform for crypto-based payments to widely used Point of Sale systems in retail outlets.

Billy Blatty, from the Panamanian based F.C.K Foundation, says “We’re thrilled to announce that we recently have passed multiple Audits and KYC compliance and that our Merchant partner list is growing exponentially. We currently have over 50 brands committed to us at present, and we expect to have over 200 sometime this summer.”

For further information visit https://fatcatkiller.com



https://www.instagram.com/fatcatkillercoin



https://twitter.com/Fat_Cat_Killer



https://t.me/FatCatKillerPortal

