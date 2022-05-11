Tickeron Launches AI Robots to Effectively Trade ETFs in Bear Markets

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, the quant-sourced marketplace for AI stock trading tools, presents a new set of AI Robots to help traders make money during both bull and bear markets.



In the current market, Tickeron offers a time-tested solution based on trading a combination of bullish and bearish ETFs with the help of neural networks. Since the beginning of 2022, the S&P 500 index has lost 13%, which is the worst result since the COVID-19 pandemic market crash. The period of high volatility and uncertainty that has arisen in the stock market due to economic and geopolitical problems does not make it possible to effectively assess the growth prospects of individual companies or sectors.



Tickeron offers its users two types of ETF trading robots Bearish and Bullish.



Bearish (inverse) ETF Robots are recommended when the markets are generally falling. A trader can choose a robot that trades only one instrument - SPXU (tracks the S&P 500 index in the opposite direction with the 3x leverage). Or use a more sophisticated version of the robot trading a basket of 17 expert-selected bearish ETFs.



Bullish ETF Robots are recommended when the markets are growing in general. As well as for the bearish robots, a trader can choose a robot that trades one instrument (SPXL) or a basket of 23 expert-selected inverse ETFs.



Entry signals for all types of AI Robots are based on a proprietary combination of technical analysis algorithms (trend indicators and oscillators) and include an assessment of current market volatility.



A sophisticated risk-management engine builds the position using dynamically calculated trailing stop levels while the market goes in the expected direction. The current market trajectory is analyzed, and short-term corrections are used as additional entry points. The robot closes all trades when a significant market reversal is detected and confirmed.



“Our main goal is to help clients make their trading as independent as possible from the current market direction. We recommend using signals from bullish and bearish robots at the same time as a separate swing strategy or as an indicator of stock market sentiment”, said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

