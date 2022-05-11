Global Disaster Relief Logistics Market Report 2022-2026: Increasing Partnerships Between NGOs and Governments and Logistics Businesses

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disaster Relief Logistics Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The disaster relief logistics market is poised to grow by $5.22 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.07%

This study identifies the increasing popularity of drones for disaster relief logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the disaster relief logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, increased access to 3D printing helps in reducing logistics lead times and global network of logistics companies helps in reducing communication channels with multiple stakeholders will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by the increased demand for skilled logistics businesses to handle logistical operations, rising number of occurrences of natural disasters around the world, and increasing partnerships between NGOs and governments and logistics businesses to reduce logistical risks.

The report on the disaster relief logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The disaster relief logistics market analysis includes the service segments and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disaster relief logistics market vendors. The disaster relief logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026



4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition



5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Relief and aid transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Relief and aid logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Service



6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview



7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison



8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends



9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks



10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Air Charter Service Group Ltd.

AP Moller Maersk AS

Blue Water Shipping AS

CSafe Global

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

FreightCenter Inc.

JAS Worldwide Inc.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Lynden Inc.

Next Exit Logistics

Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

ODW Logistics

SEKO Logistics

S.F. Holding Co. Ltd.

SGLT Holding I LP

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

