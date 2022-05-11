AgEagle to Participate at MundoGEO Connect 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 17-19, 2022

WICHITA, Kan., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions for commercial and government/defense use, today announced that Company representatives will be exhibiting in the upcoming MundoGEO Connect 2022 conference to be held at the Frei Caneca Convention Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil next week on May 17-19, 2022.



DETAILS AT A GLANCE: WHAT: MundoGEO Connect 2022 WHO: AgEagle subsidiary MicaSense | MicaSense Booth #228 AgEagle subsidiary senseFly | Santiago and Cintra Geotechnologies Booth #100 WHERE: Frei Caneca Convention Center | Rua Frei Caneca, 569 – Consolacao, Sao Paulo, Brazil WHEN: Tuesday, May 17 through Thursday, May 19 | 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM WHO: AgEagle subsidiaries MicaSense and senseFly



AgEagle subsidiaries, MicaSense and senseFly, will be showcasing the Company’s latest advancements in sensors and drone systems, including MicaSense’s revolutionary Altum-PT ™and RedEdge-P™ multispectral sensors and senseFly’s eBee-X™ and NDAA-compliant and Blue UAS-approved eBee-TAC™ fixed-wing unmanned aerial systems.

The MundoGEO Connect 2022 event will bring together manufacturers and importers of drones and geomatics equipment, embedded technology, data processing platforms, orbital data providers, systems developers and service providers, regulatory bodies, universities, startups, and both public and private users of these technologies. This event is aimed at service providers and users in the areas of Agriculture, Forestry, Environmental, Smart Cities, Defense, Energy, Highways, Railways, Ports, Airports, Mining, Oil and Gas and Security, among others.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle and its wholly owned subsidiaries are actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class drones, sensors and software that solve important problems for our customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

