LG Commercial Displays Now Available with Melitron Indoor and Outdoor Digital Signage and Kiosk Solutions

GUELPH, Ontario, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melitron Corporation has introduced LG commercial display technology to its lineup of indoor and outdoor digital signage and kiosk solutions. Ultra-bright, energy efficient LG FHD and UHD display technology is now available across Melitron’s digital signage formats in single and multi-screen arrangements.

Melitron digital signage and kiosk solutions featuring LG commercial display technology are fully customizable in design, colour, graphics, accent lighting, form and function to meet an organization’s service and brand requirements. The LG display technology is fully integrated into a sleek, durable metal enclosure system with optional touchscreen, speaker, microphone, camera, sensors, and more to create an engaging digital signage or kiosk experience indoors or out.

“Our customers asked us to broaden our digital signage offering to include LG display technology, and we delivered,” said Mike Turner, President and CEO at Melitron. “LG is an exceptional choice for retail, restaurants, drive thrus and public venues of all kinds with its ultra-bright, energy efficient displays that perform well in any environment.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Melitron, a best-in-class, growth oriented solution provider that brings innovative approaches to their customers,” explains Andrew Chlebus, Vice President of Sales, LG Business Solutions Canada. “Melitron’s collaborative and flexible approach enables them to develop bespoke solutions for their customers which now include LG commercial displays.”

For more information about Melitron indoor and outdoor digital signage and kiosk solutions featuring LG display technology, visit www.melitron.com/digital-signage.

About Melitron

Melitron is a designer, manufacturer, and contract manufacturing services provider of durable enclosure systems for electronics and electro-mechanical products, including a Melitron-branded fully customizable line of indoor and outdoor digital signage and kiosk solutions, and EV charging solutions. For more information, visit www.melitron.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbd6d883-50d7-4ae9-a9a9-59dbf4688b75