RAADR Continues to Build Athletic Advisory Panel to Build Momentum for Its Anti-Bullying App with the Appointment of former Harlem Globetrotter Sam "Zig Zag" Diaz

PHOENIX, AZ, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, announced today the appointment of Sam “Zig Zag” Diaz to its athletic advisory panel. As previously announced, RAADR formed an athletic advisory panel to assist management on how to utilize current and retired professional athletes to highlight RAADR’s corporate mission to combat bullying using its RAADR Parental Monitoring App 2.0.

The inaugural member of the advisory panel was social media sensation and basketball legend Larry Williams. Mr. Williams currently has over 1.4 million social media followers. Mr. Williams is internationally known as the “Bone Collector” and is often recognized as one of the most skilled basketball players in the world. Mr. Williams has worked with RAADR since July of 2021 to formulate a strategy to make certain that RAADR’s anti-bullying app is one of the most used apps by parents to protect their children.

Like Mr. Williams, Sam “Zig Zag” Davis has also seen bullying from an early age and has also been a victim of bullying at times in his youth and as a young adult. Because of his personal experiences both on and off the basketball court, Mr. Diaz formed an immediate emotional connection with RAADR’s mantra to be the anti-bullying company.

Zig Zag was a multi-year member of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters who have been entertaining fans throughout the world with athleticism, skill and comedy on the basketball court for almost 100 years. In addition to his stardom with the Globetrotters, Zig Zag has played professional basketball throughout the world in the professional LNBP Pro League (Mexico), Cipa Copa League (Mexico) and Jump 10 (China).

Zig Zag also starred in a Minions Commercial with Golden State Warriors Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Zig Zag was also featured in a commercial for Red Bull, Dicks Sporting Goods, and a Wells Fargo commercial that ran outside the Staples Center for 4 years. Some other well-known brands and athletes that Zig Zag has worked with are Matt Barnes, Metta World Peace, Ballislife, Court Kingz, Whistlesports, House Of Hoops, Puma, Quinn Cook, Micheal Franti, Overtime, George Hill and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

Sam “Zig Zag” Davis can be found at the social media handles Instagram- Zigzag915, Facebook- Samuel zigzag Diaz and TikTok- Thetexasziggy915.

Mr. Davis said, “My main goal working with RAADR is to help spread awareness and solutions on bullying to the youth nationwide. Also to share my story of how I dealt with being bullied as well as witnessing others being bullied around me in all aspects of life.”

Jacob Dimartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, added, “I am extremely proud to appoint Sam Davis and Larry Williams as the inaugural members of our athletic advisory panel. This is only the beginning as we build our all-star advisory panel to combat and to stamp out bullying in all its ugly forms. Bullying will rightfully be in last place as our champions guide our children to a healthier future.”

About RAADR, Inc.

RAADR, Inc. publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using AI artificial intelligence in real time monitoring on the internet and social media, will be released sometime in early February 2022. Bully RAADR, which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products, allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the fall of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section EVE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with OTCMarkets.com.

Video:

Link: youtu.be/1juAWI14jgA

Media Contact:

Jacob Dimartino,

jacob.d@raadr.com