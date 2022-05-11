Europe Sportswear (Clothing, Footwear and Accessories) Market Report 2022: Women's Sports Clothing will Grow at 6.9% to Reach $52.2 Billion by 2025

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Sportswear (Clothing, Footwear and Accessories) Market Size, Channel and Segments Analytics, Brand Value and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall sportswear market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2025 to reach USD 161.6 billion
This databook provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in Europe. It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value and volume trends, with category details in sportswear. The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The databook also reveals major brands' share in sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.
Scope
- Women's sports clothing will grow at 6.9% to reach USD 52.2 bn by 2025
- Trainers in men's sports footwear dominates the sales but shoes & boots is expected to be the fastest growing category
- Nike led the overall sportswear market in 2020 with 11.4% market share followed by Adidas (7.4%) and Decathlon (2.2%)
Key Topics Covered:
- Sportswear
- Sports Clothing
- Women's Sports Clothing
- Men's Sports Clothing
- Children's Sports Clothing
- Sports Footwear
- Women's Sports Footwear
- Men's Sports Footwear
- Children's Sports Footwear
- Sports Accessories
- Appendix
