Europe Sportswear (Clothing, Footwear and Accessories) Market Report 2022: Women's Sports Clothing will Grow at 6.9% to Reach $52.2 Billion by 2025

The overall sportswear market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2025 to reach USD 161.6 billion

This databook provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in Europe. It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value and volume trends, with category details in sportswear. The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The databook also reveals major brands' share in sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.



Scope

Women's sports clothing will grow at 6.9% to reach USD 52.2 bn by 2025

Trainers in men's sports footwear dominates the sales but shoes & boots is expected to be the fastest growing category

Nike led the overall sportswear market in 2020 with 11.4% market share followed by Adidas (7.4%) and Decathlon (2.2%)

