Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” the “Company” or “GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Financial and Operating Highlights

Cash-income-generating investments comprise 98% of the investment portfolio fair market value as of March 31, 2022.

Legacy assets comprise approximately 2% of the investment portfolio fair market value as of March 31, 2022, or 5% of net asset value (“NAV”).

Great Elm Group, Inc. (“GEG”) intends to subscribe for at least $12.5 million in the Company’s rights offering, and certain other affiliates of GEG have indicated they intend to subscribe.

Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $6.0 million, or $1.31 per share. NII for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was positively impacted by the reversal of approximately $4.9 million of previously accrued incentive fees that have been waived by GEG.

Net assets were approximately $69.3 million on March 31, 2022, as compared to $74.6 million on December 31, 2021, and $91.5 million on March 31, 2021.

NAV per share was $15.06 as of March 31, 2022, as compared to $16.63 as of December 31, 2021, and $23.36 as of March 31, 2021.

GECC’s asset coverage ratio was approximately 147.5% as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 151.1% as of December 31, 2021, and 177.1% as of March 31, 2021. Pro forma for the rights offering, GECC would have an asset coverage ratio in excess of 150%. 1

Our Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share for the third quarter of 2022, equating to a 12.0% annualized yield on March 31, 2022 NAV per share.

Management Commentary

“We continued to make strides repositioning the company in the quarter,” said Matt Kaplan, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer. “We made significant progress monetizing legacy, non-income-producing equities and redeploying proceeds into yielding assets. In addition, our focus on Specialty Finance is gaining traction, with approximately one third of our portfolio now invested in Specialty Finance companies and related assets, including our new investment in Sterling Commercial Credit. While the macro environment remains challenging, we are confident in our ability to execute on the strategic direction outlined in March. Importantly, we were successful in securing the waiver of previously accrued incentive fees, the reversal of which benefited NII by $4.9 million, or $1.06 per share in the first quarter and contributed positively to NAV.”

Financial Highlights – Per Share Data(1)

Q1/20211 Q2/20211 Q3/20211 Q4/20211 Q1/20221 Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) $3.22 $0.63 ($0.79) ($4.95) ($1.12) Net Investment Income (“NII”) Per Share $0.39 $0.54 $0.39 $1.58 $1.31 Net Realized Gains / (Losses) Per Share ($0.84) ($0.60) $0.42 ($1.26) ($4.37) Net Unrealized Gains / (Losses) Per Share $3.67 $0.69 ($1.60) ($5.27) $1.94 Net Asset Value Per Share at Period End $23.36 $23.40 $22.17 $16.63 $15.06 Distributions Paid / Declared Per Share $0.60 $0.60 $0.60 $0.60 $0.60

1 We can give no assurance that the rights offering will be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all, or that, if completed, the offering will be fully subscribed or that our asset coverage ratio on the date of consummation of the rights offering would not be negatively impacted by other factors notwithstanding the receipt of the net proceeds of the rights offering.





Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2022, GECC held total investments of $199.4 million at fair value, as follows:

45 debt investments, totaling approximately $145.2 million and representing 72.9% of the fair market value of our total investments. Secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of our debt investments.

6 income generating equity investments, totaling approximately $50.2 million, representing 25.3% of the fair market value of our total investments.

6 other equity investments, totaling approximately $3.7 million and representing 1.8% of the fair market value of our total investments.

Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) warrants totaling approximately $0.1 million of fair market value.

As of March 31, 2022, the weighted average current yield on our debt portfolio was 10.4%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 41.8% of the fair market value of debt investments and our fixed rate debt investments had a weighted average maturity of 2.5 years.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we deployed approximately $27.4 million into 14 investments(2) at a weighted average current yield of 10.7%.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we monetized, in part or in full, 26 investments for approximately $26.9 million(3) excluding SPACs, at a weighted average current yield of 5.2%. We also monetized $2.8 million of SPAC securities during the period and now hold only a pool of warrants.

Financial Review

Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $5.6 million, or $1.22 per share. Net expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $0.4 million, or $0.09 per share. Total expenses were positively impacted by certain one-time items, primarily related to the reversal of approximately $4.9 million of previously accrued incentive fees that the board of GEG agreed to waive.

Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were approximately ($11.0) million, or ($2.43) per share, driven primarily by the decline in Avanti-related securities fair value of $7.7 million. As of March 31, 2022, the fair value of our investments in Avanti was less than $1.0 million, or below 1% of portfolio fair value. The decline in Avanti value was driven by the company’s debt restructuring which was completed in April.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2022, our cash balance was approximately $8.5 million, exclusive of holdings of United States Treasury Bills.

Total debt outstanding (par value) as of March 31, 2022 was $145.9 million, comprised of our 6.50% senior notes due June 2024 (NASDAQ: GECCN), our 6.75% senior notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ: GECCM), and our 5.875% senior notes due June 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO). We also have a $25.0 million revolving credit facility due May 2024, which was undrawn as of March 31, 2022.

Distributions

On March 4, 2022, we announced that our Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The second quarter distribution will be payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 23, 2022.

In addition, our Board of Directors has approved a $0.45 per share cash distribution for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The distribution is contingent on an asset coverage ratio of 150% or greater at the time such distribution is paid. Annualized, the distribution equates to a 12.8% dividend yield on our closing market price on May 10, 2022 of $14.06 and a 12.0% dividend yield on our March 31, 2022 NAV of $15.06 per share. The record and payment dates for the distribution are expected to be set in the third quarter, pursuant to authority granted by our Board of Directors.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, the price of GECC common stock, the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager and risks associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GECC and its portfolio companies. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Endnotes:

(1) The per share figures are based on a weighted average outstanding share count for the respective period, pro forma for the 6-for-1 reverse stock split effective on February 28, 2022.

(2) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

(3) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Investments Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $142,811 and $175,800, respectively) $ 147,747 $ 164,203 Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $99,870 and $199,995, respectively) 99,872 199,995 Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $130,116 and $129,936, respectively) 3,353 10,861 Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $43,779 and $32,649, respectively) 48,238 37,085 Total investments 299,210 412,144 Cash and cash equivalents 8,517 9,132 Restricted cash - 13 Receivable for investments sold 4,251 766 Interest receivable 2,042 1,811 Dividends receivable 1,164 1,540 Due from portfolio company 55 136 Due from affiliates 34 17 Deferred financing costs 337 376 Prepaid expenses and other assets 170 379 Total assets $ 315,780 $ 426,314 Liabilities Notes payable (including unamortized discount of $3,647 and $3,935, respectively) $ 142,286 $ 141,998 Payable for investments purchased 102,683 203,575 Interest payable 31 29 Accrued incentive fees payable - 4,854 Due to affiliates 960 1,012 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 534 290 Total liabilities $ 246,494 $ 351,758 Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized,

4,601,391 shares issued and outstanding and 4,484,278 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively)(1) $ 46 $ 45 Additional paid-in capital 248,129 245,531 Accumulated losses (178,889 ) (171,020 ) Total net assets $ 69,286 $ 74,556 Total liabilities and net assets $ 315,780 $ 426,314 Net asset value per share(1) $ 15.06 $ 16.63

(1) Authorized, issued and outstanding shares of common stock and net asset value per share have been adjusted for the periods prior to February 28, 2022 to reflect the six-for-one reverse stock split effected on that date on a retroactive basis.





GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Investment Income: Interest income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 3,259 $ 2,442 Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK) 246 30 Affiliated investments 21 260 Affiliated investments (PIK) 58 1,439 Controlled investments 457 8 Total interest income 4,041 4,179 Dividend income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 503 481 Controlled investments 764 320 Total dividend income 1,267 801 Other income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 250 33 Affiliated investments (PIK) - 282 Total other income 250 315 Total investment income $ 5,558 $ 5,295 Expenses: Management fees $ 780 $ 660 Incentive fees (4,854 ) 108 Administration fees 221 156 Custody fees 14 13 Directors' fees 63 55 Professional services 418 425 Interest expense 2,670 2,198 Other expenses 191 176 Total expenses $ (497 ) $ 3,791 Net investment income before taxes $ 6,055 $ 1,504 Excise tax $ 101 $ - Net investment income $ 5,954 $ 1,504 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ (19,933 ) $ (3,415 ) Affiliated investments - - Controlled investments - 140 Total net realized gain (loss) (19,933 ) (3,275 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 16,536 9,490 Affiliated investments (7,689 ) 4,283 Controlled investments 23 544 Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 8,870 14,317 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (11,063 ) $ 11,042 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (5,109 ) $ 12,546 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): (1) $ 1.31 $ 0.39 Earnings per share (basic and diluted): (1) $ (1.12 ) $ 3.22 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): (1) 4,558,451 3,900,306

(1) Weighted average shares outstanding and per share amounts have been adjusted for the periods shown to reflect the six-for-one reverse stock split effected on February 28, 2022 on a retroactive basis.