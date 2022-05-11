Conduent Selected as Preferred Provider to Deliver Third-Party Liability Services to State Medicaid Agencies Under NASPO Procurement

Conduent selected as qualified provider to implement all five TPL MMIS modules to support full range of recovery and recoupment services

Multi-state procurement was awarded under the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative state purchasing program with assistance from the Georgia Department of Administrative Services

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has been selected as a qualified solutions provider by the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program to deliver Third-Party Liability (TPL) Services to state health agencies. As part of this qualification, Conduent will be eligible to compete for upcoming solicitations, based on its expertise and interoperable, modular technology, to help multiple states’ Medicaid programs accurately and efficiently solicit payments from third-party resources.

NASPO ValuePoint is a non-profit organization that facilitates preferred supplier agreements offering states a cooperative purchasing program using a lead-state model. The state of Georgia served as the lead agency for TPL Services contracting, with Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, and Rhode Island signing on as partners. Conduent was also previously selected by NASPO as a qualified supplier of Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) Claims Processing and Management Services to state agencies in February 2021.

“We are pleased to add Third-Party Liability services to our expanding portfolio of public contracts to support Medicaid. Conduent helps us achieve our mission of delivering competitively sourced master contracts that enable states to maximize time and buying power while bypassing a long and complex solicitation process at the state level,” said Tia Snyder, Cooperative Portfolio Manager at NASPO ValuePoint.

Conduent was one of only two service providers qualified to deliver all five TPL modules designed for MMIS, including TPL Recovery Services, TPL Commercial Recoupment Services, TPL Hospital/Physician Services, TPL CMO (Care Management Organization) Come-Behind Services, and TPL System Module.

“Our enhanced partnership with NASPO Valuepoint gives us the opportunity to demonstrate to government healthcare organizations the strategic value that our expanded portfolio of solutions can bring to state Medicaid programs. We are excited to be selected as an approved solutions provider to deliver vital Third-Party Liability services that will help meet state agencies’ goals to serve their members with additional innovations that reduce Medicaid program costs,” said Mark King, President, Government Solutions at Conduent.

With 50 years of experience in the government health and social services industry, Conduent supports more than 41 million customers annually with various government health programs and other eligibility services. The company delivers an array of essential services and systems, while driving valuable outcomes for government clients. For Medicaid, Conduent supports systems in 23 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., and it has facilitated federal MMIS certifications in 14 states.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S. or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts –offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

