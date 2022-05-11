Wing Boss announces NEW Atomic Sauce – yes, it’s even hotter

Dallas, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wing Boss is bringing the heat with its hottest wing sauce yet, with the launch of its extra hot ‘Atomic Sauce.’ This sauce is certainly not for the faint of heart – we’re talking DEFCON Level 1 on the heat scale.

So you’re a hot sauce lover you say? Let’s see just how hot you can go. Spice up your Memorial Day and graduation parties, that is if you dare!

Our hot wings are now available for same-day delivery or pick-up. What are you waiting for? Come see for yourself what makes us the hottest wings in town!

In terms of the heat scale, Atomic is even hotter than the chain’s original hot wing sauce, with an added healthy dose of Habanero. Atomic joins other house favorites: Buffalo Hot/Mild, Mango Habanero, Spicy Korean, Thai Sweet Chili, Crazy Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan and Original Barbecue.

“Our Atomic Sauce was made even hotter to address consumer demand for more heat, and we’re thrilled to offer our fans this fiery sauce option,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “If you have a hankering for some delicious, crispy, pit smoked one-of-a-kind wings or tenders that are sure to be a crowd pleaser, than we’ve got you covered to take your Memorial Day or graduation shindigs to the next level!”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

