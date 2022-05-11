Bekaert: General Meetings of Shareholders

English Dutch French

General Meeting of Shareholders

Approval of a gross dividend of € 1.50

Approval of the proposed appointments

Today Bekaert’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders took place, with Mr Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the chair. The following main subjects were considered.

The meeting approved the balance sheet and the income statement per 31 December 2021, as submitted by the Board of Directors, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 1.50 per share.

The dividend ex-date is 12 May 2022. The dividend will be payable on 16 May 2022 by the following banks: ING Belgium, Bank Degroof Petercam, BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC Bank and Belfius Bank in Belgium, Société Générale in France, ABN AMRO Bank in the Netherlands and UBS in Switzerland.

The meeting acknowledged the 2021 annual report of the Board of Directors and approved the remuneration report for the year 2021. The meeting discharged the Directors and the Statutory Auditor for the performance of their duties during the financial year 2021 and approved the remuneration of the Directors and the Statutory Auditor.

The meeting decreased the number of Directors from thirteen to eleven and accepted the recommendations:

- to appoint Mr Maxime Parmentier as Director for a term of one year, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2023;

- to re-appoint Mr Oswald Schmid as Director for a term of one year, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2023;

- to re-appoint Ms Mei Ye as independent Director for a term of one year, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2023.

Today an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders took place as well. The proposal to extend a number of authorizations to the Board of Directors (including the authority to acquire, accept in pledge and transfer own securities to prevent a threatened serious harm to the company and to increase the capital within the framework of a public take-over bid) was not approved.

Attachment