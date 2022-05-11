Fortiva® Retail Credit Announces Multi-Year Partnership Renewal with American Signature Furniture

ATLANTA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortiva® Retail Credit, the leader in second look point-of-sale financing, today announced a multi-year renewal of its exclusive partnership with American Signature, Inc. (Value City Furniture, American Signature Furniture), one of the nation’s largest home furnishing retailers with 125 stores nationwide.



Fortiva Retail Credit has supported American Signature’s consumer financing program since 2012. Through the partnership, American Signature provides customers with critical financing options at the point of sale, enabling them to purchase the furniture they need without hassle or stress.

“We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with American Signature and continue to enhance the customer shopping experience with the market leading Fortiva Retail Credit second look financing solution,” said David Caruso, Chief Commercial Officer for Atlanticus Services Corporation. “We are helping American Signature to power better financial outcomes for their customers every day. We’re proud of the longevity and strength of our partnership and look forward to a bright future together.”

“American Signature is committed to being our customers’ favorite furniture brand, offering Designer Looks® furniture at incredible prices. Providing a seamless, stress-free consumer financing process is critical, as it ensures we deliver on our promise to provide an exceptional furniture shopping experience,” said Eric Jackson, CFO of American Signature, Inc. “Fortiva Retail Credit’s unparalleled technology, secure and fast application process, and deep underwriting expertise help make furniture shopping easy for each and every customer - both in-store or online.”

About American Signature, Inc.

Founded in 1948, American Signature, Inc. is a family-owned and operated furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. It is the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, with 125 stores across the U.S. The business believes everyone has the right to a well-furnished life and is known for its quality made Designer Looks® furniture, which offers high-end styles at incredible prices. For more information, please visit https://www.americansignaturefurniture.com/ or https://www.valuecityfurniture.com.

About Fortiva Retail Credit