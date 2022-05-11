Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Sponsor Children's Tumor Foundation's 2022 World NF Awareness Day Live Event

New York City, NY, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colbeck Capital Management, a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending, shared its continued support of the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF) through its sponsorship of the 2022 World NF Awareness Day. CTF is dedicated to fighting for a cure, education, and advocacy of the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis, NF.

May is NF Awareness Month and May 17 is dedicated as World NF Day, a time that the Children’s Tumor Foundation uses to increase understanding, drive research, expand knowledge, and advance care for the NF community. Funding for NF research, education, advocacy, and patient care comes from individual donors and organizations, like Jason Colodne of Colbeck Capital Management, who support CTF’s mission.

World NF Awareness Day with CTF will be live from The Three Clubs on Vine in Los Angeles as well as feature a livestream fundraiser to benefit the foundation’s many causes. Additional entertainment and features will include talent demonstrations and a telethon-style presentation with participation from a variety of popular actors and celebrities. Messages of hope and NF Mission Moments will also be featured as content during the live event, which will be hosted by Jonathan Sadowski and headlined by Rumor Willis. Registration for the event is free to the public and available online as well for live viewing.

Children’s Tumor Foundation remains the world’s largest non-government, nonprofit funding source of NF research, relying heavily on donations and sponsorships from companies like Colbeck Capital Management. The Foundation also strives to create awareness that many patients with NF struggle with visible signs of the disease by sponsoring community education programs. Over 80% of funds collected are redirected to its mission, ranking CTF among the top charities in America. The 2021 event had over one million social media impressions and over 10,000 views online across Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube.

Colbeck Capital Management and the Colodne family have supported CTF through numerous fundraisers and events for over four decades. Jason Colodne’s sister, Bara, had neurofibromatosis and she served as an ambassador for the organization for many years.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

