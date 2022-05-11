Catchpoint Earns 2022 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint®, the global leader in digital experience observability, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized the company with the 2022 Top Rated Awards. Catchpoint won in four categories: Network Monitoring, Database Performance Monitoring, VoIP Monitoring and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM).



With a trScore of 9 out of 10 and over 41 verified reviews, Catchpoint is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) software category.

“This is an incredible honor for Catchpoint because it reflects the sentiments of our customers,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO at Catchpoint. “The Catchpoint digital experience observability platform eliminates blind spots and prevents outages that negatively impact users’ digital experience, revenue, brand reputation and operational excellence. The Top Rated Awards are a testament to the true value Catchpoint provides customers.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine the Top Rated winners.

Hear from verified users on how much they value Catchpoint:



“We use Catchpoint to monitor our websites, APIs, and SaaS solutions using the Synthetics Monitoring (DEM) solution. The broad availability of testing nodes all over the world and at all levels (from core internet down to last-mile and mobile) and internal nodes provide excellent coverage of our website availability and performance,” verified user.

We’re proud to create products that inspire such honest and generous feedback in our user community. Thank you for supporting our work and for sharing your feedback on Catchpoint.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint is the enterprise-proven Digital Experience Observability industry leader, empowering teams to confidently own the end user experience. By providing unparalleled visibility and insight into every critical system that collectively produce and deliver digital experiences to customers and employees, industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Equinix trust Catchpoint, to proactively and rapidly detect and repair problems before they impact users. With the largest observability network, broadest capabilities, and highest data quality in the industry, Catchpoint is the ally you need to deliver on the unrelenting user experience expectations of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com . Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

