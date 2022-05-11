Costway Recognized by Newsweek and Statistica as One of the Best Home and Garden Brands in 2022

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costway, which is a leading online household supplier brand, has been recently recognized by big names like Statistica and Newsweek. Statistica has recognized Costway as one of the best home and garden brands of 2022 in America.

Costway's ice maker has also been listed in the latest assessment by Newsweek. The online survey includes a listing of all the best home and garden brands in America in 2022. Out of them, Costway's ice maker has grabbed a spot in the top three ice makers in the country.

"It is an honor for us to be recognized as one of the best home and garden brands of 2022 in America by Statistica," said Jerry Xia, the general manager of Costway. "Our products are focused on high utility and are available at an affordable range. We make sure our products go through a stringent quality check to provide an extra value to our customers."

Costway Portable Ice Maker

One of the products listed in the survey is Costway's portable ice maker. It is one of the best-selling products by Costway and comes in different colors and is super-easy to use.

1. In less than six minutes, its users can instantly get bullet-shaped ice cubes.

2. The ice maker is powered by nine evaporator columns and has a 2.2-liter tank.

3. It is extremely lightweight and can make up to 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours.

4. It comes with tons of other features like level markers, water shortage indicators, ice-full indicators, automatic shutoffs, nickel-plated surfaces, and more.

Costway keeps hosting various discounts and promos on its star products, including the ice maker, letting its customers grab them at a low price. With the ongoing summer, the Costway ice maker has become an essential product for every household. The recent recognition by Newsweek and Statistica further qualifies the premium quality and usability of the ice maker that can be bought online on Costway's official website.

About Costway

The story of Costway began in 2008 when the brand started as a household supplier retailer on Amazon and eBay. By providing high-quality products and thoughtful services, Costway became one of the most well-known online shopping websites for household supplies in 2016. Costway aims to inspire people to build their best home irrespective of their budget, taste, or requirements. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality and stylish home products at affordable rates and a promise of exceptional after-sales services.

For more information, visit www.costway.com.

Media Contact

Jerry Xia

Costway

marketing@costway.com

