ManyChat Launches WhatsApp Chat Marketing Automation

San Francisco, CA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 11, 2022—ManyChat, the world’s leading chat marketing platform for 1.5 million businesses around the world, today announced the launch of WhatsApp Chat Marketing Automation. The new channel offering will allow businesses and brands who use WhatsApp to communicate with customers and automate their marketing and customer support.

WhatsApp has over 2 billion users worldwide and over 175 million people message a business using WhatsApp per day. With WhatsApp’s user base continuing to grow, specifically in key geographies such as Europe, South America and Asia, it's critical for businesses to communicate with their consumers in a way that is convenient to them. By using WhatsApp automation, businesses can now easily automate campaigns to drive sales, answer common questions, or quickly escalate customers to live chat agents.

As an official WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, ManyChat enables WhatsApp messaging using WhatsApp Business API. This technology ensures stable performance across the full spectrum of platform capabilities, including:

Businesses now have the ability to turn WhatsApp interactions with potential customers into leads and ultimately increase sales. Businesses can funnel paid traffic straight to their WhatsApp bot, and recommend the best matching product/service in a personalized way. Capturing Important Customer Info: Businesses can easily and conveniently capture critical customer contact information like emails and phone numbers directly within the app. With this information, businesses can now create a full customer profile and offer a tailored experience based on past preferences.

Businesses can easily and conveniently capture critical customer contact information like emails and phone numbers directly within the app. With this information, businesses can now create a full customer profile and offer a tailored experience based on past preferences. Stellar Customer Support: Users can save time by creating automated responses to customers’ questions and quickly raise concerns that typically require an admin’s attention. By decreasing the time spent with support agents and shortening response times, customer satisfaction will increase.

Users can save time by creating automated responses to customers’ questions and quickly raise concerns that typically require an admin’s attention. By decreasing the time spent with support agents and shortening response times, customer satisfaction will increase. Unlimited Inbound Conversations: With WhatsApp’s recent platform change, businesses now have access to unlimited customer-initiated conversations without Facebook Business Verification.

With WhatsApp’s recent platform change, businesses now have access to unlimited customer-initiated conversations without Facebook Business Verification. Re-engagement After 24 Hours: The ability to re-engage customers after 24 hours helps to capture more leads, achieve unprecedented open and conversion rates, and send more promotional broadcasts.

“After a successful beta program, we are thrilled to officially launch WhatsApp Automation,” said ManyChat CEO Mike Yan. “Helping businesses create meaningful relationships with customers is at the core of our mission and over the last three months, we’ve seen a 70% increase in the amount of customers who are interested in utilizing WhatsApp automation, a strong indicator for the usage we expect to see now that the product is live.”

About ManyChat

ManyChat is the world’s leading Chat Marketing platform, helping nearly 1.5 million businesses in 156 countries engage and support billions of their customers in real-time and at scale through conversations on Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, SMS, Email. ManyChat was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco with venture funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.manychat.com or follow the company on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, or Twitter.