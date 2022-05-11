Pride EV International Continues to Develop the First Large-Scale Fleet Electrification Infrastructure in North America

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pride EV International is developing the first large-scale fleet electrification infrastructure in North America. They have already equipped five locations with a limited setup of EV rapid chargers and will be expanding throughout 2022 to support the upcoming electrification mandates, adding to each location as newer infrastructure becomes available.

As the current parts & labour shortages cause unpredictable long downtime, and the volatile cost of fuel and oil adds to the ever-increasing cost of maintaining a traditional fleet, they believe it is time to consider electrification. As the Canadian Federal Government aims to achieve net-zero GHG emissions in Canada by 2050 (https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/net-zero-emissions-2050.html) and the USA's Federal Government passes more stringent regulations on fuel economy and emissions to limit the annual 47.2-billion-gallon diesel consumption in commercial transportation (https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/diesel-fuel/use-of-diesel.php), they will align with government initiatives and take advantage of the current available monetary incentives supporting EV pilot programs for the commercial sector.

They will guide businesses through finding the right equipment, tools and information to reap all benefits of choosing EV:

* Potential 40% savings on diesel.

* Up to 60% fewer maintenance costs and less downtime due to costly repairs.

* Improved driver experience and higher retention with quieter, lower-maintenance vehicles.

* Eliminate noise and pollution in residential neighbourhoods.

Ease into EV with remote monitoring via onboard telematics, which allows clients to track drivers and asset performance by collecting speed data, driver habits, charging metrics, and vehicle maintenance statuses.

Pride has already received the first delivery of 15 units of Lion6 EVs, with more scheduled for build/delivery—a mixture of Lion6 and Lion8. These trucks will deploy with their full-maintenance lease/rental plans through their North American dealerships. Pride has also received the first batch of 15 Tesla (https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-semi-500-orders-pride-group-enterprise/) passenger vehicles, with 100 more on the way for their corporate fleet leasing program.

Currently, Pride operates 30+ locations with sales, parts, and full-service centres. They have seven new facilities coming in the next 30-90 days and will be doubling their footprint in 2022 with 50+ facilities and an end goal of planting one location every 200-500 miles on all major North American highways. Each of these future dealerships/sites will be equipped with overnight parking and fast-charging infrastructures with easy payment options at competitive rates.

Their lineup of chargers is powered by ABB Worldwide and currently includes 25KW DC wallbox-350KW high-power chargers. They are working closely with partners on next-generation fast chargers in the 600KW+ to improve charging speed and get drivers back on the road sooner.

They are the go-to for electrifying commercial fleets in the sectors of transportation, including last-mile deliveries, municipal services, and schools, with the potential to facilitate the electrification of all vehicles used by North American government bodies, plus airports and travel centers.

Pride aims to outfit their logistics divisions with an all-electric fleet within the next five years. Their fleet is currently near 500 units with significant growth plans.

They provide independent consulting on their full range of chargers available for sale, lease, rental, and automation and provide warranty work and technical support either by unit or full turn-key infrastructure projects. Pride will adhere to municipally-required permits and will work with local electric utilities to ensure all units are installed in compliance. Pride will also assist in securing any available grants to ease the transition.

Pride will share resources, such as technology and facilities, with solutions providers, including OEMs and government bodies. They invite others to join them in building out the infrastructure for the needed systemic changes to the collective logistics/supply chain woes.

Start building a fleet of modern electric vehicles with assistance from specialists in sustainable transportation. Their team is standing by to help clients transition into a greener future.

Pride is known for their tireless commitment to customers with a 24/7 in-house tech & support team offering a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee—a guarantee that extends to their EV business—so clients can have complete confidence in electrifying North America with Pride EV International.

