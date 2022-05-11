Food, Family Fun at FELStival This Summer

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federation Early Learning Services (FELS), a leading early care and education nonprofit organization serving the Greater Philadelphia area, will be hosting its inaugural FELStival on June 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. This free event will invite members of the surrounding community to gather with over fifty (50) local food trucks, artisans, and entertainers for a day of family fun at Paley Early Learning Center located in Northeast Philadelphia.

"On behalf of the FELS team and the Board of Directors, we are so excited to host the organization's first community-wide FELStival," said FELS Board Chair Evan Segal. "This event is a new representation of what FELS is all about at its heart - supporting our community."

On site will be a diverse collection of local food truck artisanal favorites, including The Tot Rod, Kona Ice, and many more. FELStival will also host community partners, such as Thrive Therapy and the Rotary Club of Philadelphia.

FELStival is proudly supported by over sixty (60) sponsors, including Novick Corporation, Haverford Trust, Lassin Philanthropic, Carol & Horace Barsh, Global Tax Management, Janeane & Bob Sloane, and many others. "We at FELS are so grateful for the support of our incredible community," said FELS Director of Development David Reinfeld. "Our partners and sponsors are key to unlocking FELS' potential in providing affordable and accessible care across the Greater Philadelphia area." Please see the full list of both vendors and sponsors on the FELS website.

Proceeds from this event will help to support FELS' mission of providing equitable education to all children. "While completely out of the control of a child, the socio-economic situation they are born into dictates the quality of care and education available to them," said FELS President & CEO Taka Agawa. "We believe that FELS is making the world a better place by providing the highest quality care to those in our communities that need it."

FELStival will be held at Paley Early Learning Center located at 2199 Strahle St., Philadelphia, PA 19152. For more information, please visit FELS online at www.felskids.org/FELStival-2022/. In the case of inclement weather, FELStival will be held on June 26.

"We hope everyone in Northeast Philadelphia and the surrounding areas will come together and join us for a day filled with local food favorites, supporting small businesses, and fun for the whole family," Agawa said.

About FELS: Federation Early Learning Services (FELS) is a leading early care and education nonprofit organization serving children and families from diverse backgrounds across the Greater Philadelphia area.

FELS Media Contact: Elle Mackenzie, Marketing & Communications Manager - amackenzie@felskids.org or (215) 676-7550 ext.116

