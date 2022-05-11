AddUp Solutions and Uniformity Labs to Collaborate on Ti64 Grade 23 Production on the FormUp® 350 L-PBF Printer Platform

CINCINNATI and FREMONT, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global metal additive manufacturing OEM AddUp Solutions (“AddUp”) and engineered materials company Uniformity Labs (“Uniformity”) are working together to maximize the productivity of Uniformity’s Ti64 Grade 23 titanium alloy using the AddUp FormUp350 laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) printer. This will lead to a partnership targeting regulated healthcare and aerospace production using metal additive manufacturing technologies.

The partnership's goal is to jointly market Uniformity Ti64 Grade 23 as an advanced material option on the FormUp350 to the combined customer base of AddUp and Uniformity.

“We’re excited about the potential of this collaboration,” said Uniformity CEO Adam Hopkins. “The advanced features of the FormUp 350 and the optimized material properties of our ultra-low porosity Ti64 Grade 23 powder produce the highest quality printed alloy ideal for medical and other high-performance applications such as aerospace and energy. Ti64 is the starting point as we will look to verify other materials on the FormUp350 platform with AddUp.”

Developed by an in-house team of world-leading materials scientists and 3D printing innovators, Uniformity Ti64 exhibits best-in-class mechanical performance, surface roughness, and greatly improved throughput, increasing part production by as much as 100% or more compared to the printing of other Ti64 alloys with equivalent mechanical properties.

“Uniformity Lab’s metal powders combined with AddUp’s unique roller demonstrate the ability to unlock applications where demanding surface finish and mechanical requirements combined with high levels of productivity are critical,” said Rush LaSelle, CEO AddUp, Inc. “Initial testing of Ti64 Grade 23 on the FormUp350 exhibited increased machine productivity, helping our customers to justify applications which to date may have been out of reach. Our engineering teams continue to collaborate in qualifying Ti64 Grade 23 medical applications and have already begun planning for additional materials to more broadly serve AddUp customers in healthcare and other high-value markets.”

Launched in 2021, the FormUp® 350 PBF machine is modular and scalable to provide the highest productivity while ensuring user safety. The FormUp has up to four 500W lasers, a bidirectional coating system with 40% faster powder spreading and 160+ accessible parameters, making the system an open platform for the convenience of AddUp’s customers. The FormUp includes an autonomous powder module, powder storage, machine feeding and unfused powder recovering and sieving, allowing operators to work in complete safety, having 0 contact with the powder. AddUp’s roller technology achieves a 20% higher density of the powder bed, allowing improved surface finish, extreme unsupported overhangs, and a fine feature resolution unparalleled in the industry. This, coupled with a complete monitoring solution, provides customers with an Industry 4.0 solution with real quality assurances after each and every build.

About AddUp Solutions

AddUp, a joint venture created by Michelin and Fives, is a global metal additive manufacturing OEM offering multi-technology production systems, including the FormUp® range of robust and open-architecture Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) machines, as well as the BeAM Modulo and Magic lines of industrial Directed Energy Deposition (DED) machines. The combination of these processes allows AddUp customers the flexibility to choose the technology best suited for their specific application while also offering a unique ability to meet technical challenges, such as manufacturing parts combining these complementary technologies. AddUp’s FormUp 350 PBF machine is modular and scalable to provide the highest productivity while ensuring user safety. The DED machines are designed for industrial production and equipped with in-house designed and developed nozzles to provide maximum precision and high productivity. To provide customers with a true Industry 4.0 solution, AddUp also provides a complete monitoring solution providing quality assurances after each and every build.

AddUp is headquartered in Cébazat, France, with its North American subsidiary based out of Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to machine design and manufacturing, the AddUp group also offers part production, POC production, metal AM consulting services, AM training, and design for AM, making AddUp your one-stop for metal AM. To learn more, visit www.addupsolutions.com.

About Uniformity Labs

Uniformity Labs is an engineered materials producer that helps customers realize substantial quality and efficiency improvements in additive and conventional manufacturing at scale using its ground-breaking, high-density metal powders and print processing expertise. Its patented technology uniquely enables groundbreaking improvements in throughput and reductions in residual stress across materials and platforms in laser powder bed fusion printing. In binder jetting, Uniformity powders deliver fully dense parts with minimal sintering shrink, resulting in the ability to manufacture to otherwise unobtainable high precision, material mechanical properties, and part surface roughness. Uniformity’s feedstock materials and print processes dramatically impact the AM value chain by increasing the reliability and efficiency of printing. For more information, please visit www.uniformitylabs.com .

