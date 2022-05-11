Graph + AI Summit 2022 Unveils Agenda Featuring Sessions and Speakers from US Bank, Xbox, Intuit, Constellation Research, Gartner, and More

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today announced the complete agenda for Graph + AI Summit 2022 , the industry’s only open conference focused on accelerating analytics, AI and machine learning with graph algorithms. The roster includes confirmed speakers from the world’s most innovative organizations, including US Bank, Xbox, Intuit, Constellation Research, Gartner, and many more. The virtual conference, set for May 24-26, will feature keynotes from industry visionaries as well as breakout sessions, use cases, and panels led by data, analytics, and AI professionals.



“The mission for Graph + AI Summit has always been to organize an open industry eve​​nt to democratize and accelerate analytics, AI, and machine learning with graph algorithms. It is back, bringing together thought leaders, technical experts, and business innovators from the world’s largest and most successful organizations to share their graph-related experiences, best practices, ideas, and more,” said Dr. Yu Xu, founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “We will also announce and highlight the winning projects from the Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge at the summit. The challenge showcases how critical graph and AI are to addressing global issues, such as healthcare, the economy, and climate change. The submissions are astounding and we’re ready to give away one million dollars and share these ideas with the world!”

Past Graph + AI Summits have attracted thousands of global graph enthusiasts from 70+ countries, all united in their commitment to using, advancing, and innovating with graph technology. Data scientists, data engineers, architects, and business and IT executives from over 180 of the Fortune 500 companies participated in the last event alone. Past speakers from Amazon, Capgemini, Gartner, Google, Microsoft, UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, NewDay, Intuit, Jaguar Land Rover, Pinterest, Stanford University, Forrester Research, Accenture, KPMG, Intel, Dell, and Xilinx along with many others have shared how their organizations reaped the benefits of graph. Watch all 2021 sessions on demand here .

Graph + AI Summit 2022 includes keynote presentations, executive roundtables, technical breakout sessions, industry tracks, and live workshops for advanced analytics and machine learning.

Keynote speakers presenting during conference general sessions include:

Jesse Janosov, general manager, Xbox Community at Microsoft, will discuss graph in gaming.

will discuss graph in gaming. Afraz Jaffri, research director at Gartner, will present understanding when graph analytics and AI are best for your business.

will present understanding when graph analytics and AI are best for your business. Ray Wang, founder, chairman and principal analyst at Constellation Research, will deliver a keynote on the case for digital velocity.

will deliver a keynote on the case for digital velocity. Alaina Percival, founder and CEO of Women Who Code, will discuss diversity in data science and technology.

Notable roundtables and panel sessions include:

“Connecting Data and Adapting to an Uncertain World” : Speakers from Collibra, Databricks, and Kubrick will share the skills and knowledge needed to adapt to the challenges we face today.

: Speakers from Collibra, Databricks, and Kubrick will share the skills and knowledge needed to adapt to the challenges we face today. “How Are Business Leaders Implementing Digital Transformation?” : Chris Preimesberger, editor for ZDNet and VentureBeat, will moderate a panel with executives from Capgemini, InfoSys, and Morrisons about how executives can achieve their strategic goals and embed digital in their business operations DNA to stay competitive.

: Chris Preimesberger, editor for ZDNet and VentureBeat, will moderate a panel with executives from Capgemini, InfoSys, and Morrisons about how executives can achieve their strategic goals and embed digital in their business operations DNA to stay competitive. “ Graph in Cybersecurity” : Jonathan Swartz, senior reporter at MarketWatch, will moderate a panel with executives from Splunk, Data Connectors, and IBM about how graph analytics can help Chief Information Security Officers do more to understand and root out undetected advanced persistent threats.

: Jonathan Swartz, senior reporter at MarketWatch, will moderate a panel with executives from Splunk, Data Connectors, and IBM about how graph analytics can help Chief Information Security Officers do more to understand and root out undetected advanced persistent threats. “ Impact of AI on the Retail Industry ” : Executives from Capgemini, Google Cloud, and Reltio will discuss the challenges and opportunities retailers face today and the new technologies driving their success.

: Executives from Capgemini, Google Cloud, and Reltio will discuss the challenges and opportunities retailers face today and the new technologies driving their success. “Defi, NFT, Metaverse - Where Do We Go From Here?”: Speakers from Capgemini, Tempo Storm Esports, Rethink Ledgers, and Tokeny will examine graph-related topics, including taxonomy, digital asset creation, and blockchain, with examples derived from financial services, eSports, healthcare, and other industries during this dynamic, interactive panel discussion.



Additional sessions include speakers from AWS, Google, HPE, IBM, Intuit, Microsoft, US Bank, Verizon, and many more. The full agenda can be found here .

For more information on Graph + AI Summit or to register, please visit https://www.tigergraph.com/graphaisummit/

Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge Winners to be Announced at Graph + AI Summit

Last week, TigerGraph announced the finalists of the “ Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge ,” a global search for innovative ways to harness the power of graph technology and machine learning to solve real-world problems. The challenge brought together brilliant minds to build innovative solutions to better our future by answering one question: How will you change the world with graph? The challenge gained major traction worldwide with over 1,500 registrations from 100+ countries. Participants represent a wide range of backgrounds including data scientists, developers of all kinds – full stack, front-end, back-end, mobile, product managers, designers, data engineers, machine learning engineers, and students. TigerGraph narrowed nearly 150 submissions down to the most innovative, game-changing, and applicable solutions. TigerGraph will reveal and feature all 15 winners of the challenge at the Graph + AI Summit 2022 event. For more information on the challenge and to see all finalists, please visit https://www.tigergraph.com/graph-for-all/ .

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

