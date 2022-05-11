Lemongrass Accelerates Cloud Innovation for SAP Users with New Services

ATLANTA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, the SAP on Cloud company, announces the launch of four new services for Enterprises running their mission-critical systems with SAP. The offerings are designed to accelerate the process of moving SAP users to the Cloud, provide solutions for adhering to SAP S/4HANA migration deadlines, complement RISE with SAP, and “Cloudify” SAP with automation and integration of Cloud-native data services. The announcement was made today in Orlando, Florida, at Sapphire 2022, the annual SAP customer conference.



The clock is ticking for SAP ERP customers who must migrate to SAP S/4HANA by 2027 or face increased support costs for their legacy systems. The deadline has motivated SAP users to think more broadly about digitalization and the use of Cloud-native data services in addition to the RISE with SAP solution. Most SAP users want to move to the latest version of SAP S/4HANA before support runs out, but a successful migration depends on planning and testing, which can be costly and time-consuming.

Lemongrass’s new offerings are a response to these developments and build on its reputation as a leader in the planning, migration, operation and automation of SAP in the Cloud. Lemongrass has over 8,000 SAP servers and over 400,000 SAP users under its management. Following are highlights of the new Lemongrass offerings, which can be found here:

Lemongrass SAP S/4HANA Greenfield - Lemongrass will provide customers with a production-grade landscape for the updated SAP S/4HANA in just days, including full monitoring, security and operational support, at an extremely low cost.

“Our approach with these offerings is to help SAP users make a smooth transition to the Cloud, while enabling all the best capabilities that the top Cloud providers have to offer,” said Eamonn O’Neill, CTO at Lemongrass. “Once an SAP user decides that a move to the Cloud is right for them, Lemongrass is the only partner they’ll need.”

