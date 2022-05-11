Grant Cardone and Cardone Ventures Announce Integrative Partnership With FIT Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardone Ventures, co-founded by New York Times best-selling author, #1 marketer, business and real estate mogul in multifamily properties Grant Cardone and serial entrepreneur and business leadership mentor Brandon Dawson, proudly announces its newest partnership with FIT Solutions.

Founded by Ephraim Ebstein and based in San Diego, California, FIT Solutions, Inc. offers managed IT and cybersecurity services to help organizations reduce IT costs and downtime. The company experienced a 21% increase in revenue by working with Cardone Ventures. Over the last few years, especially, with more and more professionals turning online for their daily personal and business activities, cybersecurity and IT infrastructure are more vital than ever before.

With so many businesses struggling to stay afloat during such a time of transition, FIT Solutions, in collaboration with Cardone Ventures, will now be able to provide millions of business owners with confidence and absolute security in their organization's IT communications and systems. "I saw in Ephraim the 10X mindset instantly," says Brandon Dawson, co-founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures. "The risk of a cyberattack is one of the greatest threats to businesses and I have incredible confidence in this partnership and the ability for us to join forces and help millions of business owners globally achieve absolute security in their day-to-day organization IT services and management."

"Our mission is to impact lives through technology. For that reason, the partnership with Brandon and Grant makes so much sense," says Ephraim Ebstein, founder and CEO of FIT Solutions. "Cybersecurity is one of the biggest threats to a business. Every entrepreneur needs to take control if they want to secure their future. As the 10X community grows together, we are excited to partner with Cardone Ventures to provide this vital assistance and impact lives through technology."

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. The brand-new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale headquarters is located at 4800 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit https://www.cardoneventures.com/.

About FIT Solutions: Founded by Ephraim Ebstein, FIT Solutions catapults small and medium businesses by providing best-in-class IT services. FIT Solutions' elite team of IT specialists blends technical expertise with effective communication to execute simple solutions for complex challenges. Understanding their clients' needs is the key to the solution itself. For more information on FIT Solutions, visit https://fitsolutions.biz/.

