34 Discovery Senior Living Communities Named 'Best Senior Living' Award Winners in Inaugural, Nationwide Survey by U.S. News & World Report

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") had 34 of its communities earn top spots in U.S. News & World Report's inaugural Best Senior Living rankings, which were published on May 10. Aimed at helping seniors and their families to identify and choose among the highest-quality senior living communities and care provider options in their respective areas, the Best Senior Living guide is a 2022 debut offering from U.S. News & World Report, itself the foremost, global authority in health ratings and consumer advice, attracting over 50 million visitors per month.

The initiative began last fall, and used objective, independent statistical assessment of consumer satisfaction survey data gathered from thousands of participating Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States.

Six (6) of Discovery's national and regional brands, including Aston Gardens, Conservatory, Discovery Commons, Discovery Village, Rittenhouse Village, and TerraBella Senior Living, had one or more communities win in their respective Best of Senior Living categories. Of the 34 award-winning communities, eight (8) won for multiple living options, with three of those earning Best of Senior Living distinctions in all three living options (Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care) for which Discovery communities were eligible.

"The nature, size and scope of this achievement further validates that our communities, lifestyle and care programs, value systems and, most notably, our team members are among the very best in the nation," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "These latest accolades are a high honor and underscore the importance and results of focusing on our residents' holistic experience. I would also like to congratulate all other communities, both inside and outside of Discovery, that have been able to achieve this hard-earned distinction during this very challenging environment."

Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a national, multi-branded portfolio of 110 communities across 19 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 13,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and today ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

