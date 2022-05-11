Hi-View to Commence 2022 Exploration Program on Ket 28 Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: HVW) is pleased to announce that it is commencing its 2022 field exploration program on the road accessible Ket 28 Property, located in the Greenwood District along the US border in southeastern BC.

The exploration program will initially focus on prospecting, rock and soil sampling with assaying, and surveying. Updates to follow.

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

