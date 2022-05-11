WalkN App Closed Its First Round of Investment With $70K From Private and Angel Investors To Deliver The Next Level Move2Earn Platform

Frankfurt, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overall, the fitness industry is valued over $100B. As per Coingecko, the NFT market is roughly over $30B in market cap so far. Most of this value was created in the last two years or so. If you also account for the GameFi which is valued at over $200B then the total opportunity size for NFT-based games and apps is over $330B. Move2Earn, similar to Play2Earn, space is growing faster than ever imagined. Top 5 projects in this space are worth over $3B in market cap and it’s still growing. This represents only 1% of the total market opportunity!

More projects are coming to revolutionise M2E space and attracting millions of new users to their platforms. As the M2E sector grows, its participants will look for a seamless and amazing user experience with apps and platforms. The WalkN App is a rising star project which is breathing user-experience and on the mission to build and deliver the best-in-class experience to its users on its platform.







The company has recently raised over $70k in its seed round from private and angel investors. As per WalkN App, they ran the process over several days and prioritised investors who could bring more value to the table rather than just money. As per the company, the funds will be used to expand its team and further develop the WalkN App with a goal to launch the app in Q3 2022. In addition to the seed round, WalkN App is preparing to conduct two more investment rounds to fuel its growth and development in 2022/2023.

"We're excited and thrilled to receive incredible support from our investors. Our sole mission is bring people, fitness and crypto together by building a solid platform that rewards people to take care of their fitness." - said Francis John, co-founder/CMO, WalkN App

About WalkN App

WalkN App is a Move2Earn project connecting the blockchain world with real world sports events. Walk, jog or run with WalkN app and earn while you get stronger EVERYDAY!

