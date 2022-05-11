Anika Registe from Axonius Named on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Anika Registe, director of channel, EMEA, at Axonius, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel, whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.



Anika became the first EMEA channel leader for the Axonius Correlated Partner Program in late 2020, bringing to the role more than 15 years of experience with partner and channel marketing programs in computer networking and cybersecurity. Since then, she has guided the program through the unique operational, privacy, and cultural requirements of various markets within the EMEA region. Within her first year, she spearheaded the addition of 18 regional partners, more than doubled overall regional revenue, and quadrupled new partner-driven regional annual recurring revenue (ARR). Her leadership has been a major factor in the overall success of the channel program, which now drives more than 75% of new companywide ARR.

“Every day, it seems our partners are forced to account for new asset types, new SaaS applications, and increasing cloud adoption, all of which contribute to greater complexity in their IT environments. Add to that the shift to remote work, and it’s clear to see how necessary access to Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management and SaaS Management have become,” said Anika. “That’s also why the channel plays such an important role in helping to solve our partners’ and their customers’ problems. Not only does our team equip our partners with technical and sales training while expediting paths to revenue generation, but it helps more organizations gain unrivaled visibility into their assets and possible security gaps.”

In recent months, Anika has overseen an expansion of the EMEA partner program to introduce partners to Axonius SaaS Management, which provides their customers with a comprehensive SaaS inventory to mitigate both business and security risks. Most recently, she is guiding EMEA partners through the launch of the program’s new and improved portal, the Axonius Partner Xchange . She has also played a role in introducing Professional Services Training, enabling partners to support hundreds of Axonius clients worldwide and adding value for customers with a unique value proposition and competitive differentiator.

“Anika’s leadership has helped us break into new markets and countries, expanding our footprint and bringing our solutions to new partners and customers worldwide,” said Mark Daggett, vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at Axonius. “Anika has a great understanding of how to approach and work with organizations in different regions of the world. Her deep experience designing, building, and implementing channel programs has been imperative to our success in EMEA.”

CRN’s Women of the Channel list honors exceptional leaders who bring innovative concepts, strategic business planning, and comprehensive channel initiatives to life. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

Axonius Correlated Partner Program

Axonius is building an ecosystem to foster success for both technology partners and their customers. By providing insight into the bigger picture of how every asset is managed and secured, partners can drive more strategic conversations with customers — becoming trusted advisors for long-term success. Learn more at https://www.axonius.com/partners.

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com.

