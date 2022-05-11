Benefit: Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Projected to Beat $3,413.0 Million, Growing at 4.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 [120-Pages] | proclaimed by Research Dive

New York, USA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $3,413.0 million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. This report in an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

Growing cases of chronic disorders, surging usage of intraoperative neuromonitoring devices in numerous surgeries like orthopaedic, ENT, and other surgeries, and rising elderly population worldwide are the main factors fueling the growth of the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market. Additionally, rising technological improvements by market players in intraoperative neuromonitoring devices is projected to bring in lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, high costs involved in the treatments that use intraoperative neuromonitoring devices and lack of skilled professionals are projected to hamper the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring industry.

The report segments the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market into monitoring type, application, and region.

Insourced Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Sub-Segment to Experience Remarkable Growth

Among the monitoring type segment, the insourced intraoperative neuromonitoring sub-segment of the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to experience significant growth and garner $1,754.3 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the rising demand for insourced intraoperative neuromonitoring devices to conduct different procedures during the surgeries in hospitals for reducing mistakes.

Neuro & Spine Surgeries Sub-Segment to Observe Highest Growth

Among the application segment, the neuro & spine surgeries sub-segment is projected to grab leading market share and hit $1,095.6 million during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the rising utilization of intraoperative neuromonitoring devices for constant monitoring of neuro & spinal surgeries as these operations are highly complex.

North America Region to Observe Significant Growth

The report analyzes the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 51.3% during the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is mainly owing to the rising neurological health problems and growing preference of patients for neuromonitoring devices for surgeries.

Major Players in the Market:

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global intraoperative neuromonitoring industry including

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Medsurant Health

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Medtronic

Medgadget, Inc.

IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings

LLC

Computational Diagnostics, Inc.

Accurate Monitoring, Moberg Research, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Technologies, Inc.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in May 2021, Neurosign, a pioneer in the world of interoperative nerve monitoring solutions (IONM), launched novel intraoperative nerve monitor for preserving nerves.

