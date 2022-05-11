Hartman Income REIT Names Kelly Agent Vice President of Property Management

Houston, Texas, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc. (Hartman), a Texas-based commercial real estate owner and operator with $809m in assets under management, names Kelly Agent as its Vice President (VP) of Property Management. The appointment follows the promotion of the firm's previous VP of Property Management, Angel Gonzales, to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Mrs. Agent joined Hartman in early 2022 and has over 15 years of asset and property management experience in the commercial real estate sector. Prior to joining Hartman, Mrs. Agent served as General Manager for Midway in Houston, where she led a 20-acre, Class A mixed-use development from phase I development to fully operational. Additionally, before relocating to Texas, Mrs. Agent managed large high-rises in downtown Chicago and Indianapolis, overseeing budgets of up to $20 million.

Certifying the new appointment, Hartman's President & CEO Al Hartman shared, "Kelly has brought a unique perspective to our operations. The vast experience she has gathered working in a number of large cities across the United States has truly shined through in her work. It is clear she has a passion for leadership, and I look forward to what she will accomplish with us."

In addition to her professional experience, Mrs. Agent received her bachelor's degree in Business Administration and her Master's of Business Administration from Mississippi State University. She is also a licensed Texas real estate sales agent.

Mrs. Agent shared, "I am absolutely thrilled to be at Hartman and grateful to work for a company whose culture and core values so closely align with my own."

