Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Karns Quality Foods Grocery Stores

Pittsburgh, PA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced, they have received their first order for their gluten-free Gourmet Pizza Fusion “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time” (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GMPR) frozen pizzas from family owned Karns Quality Foods 10 Grocery Stores. Karns locations received their first delivery of Pizza Fusion Pizzas last week.

Karns Quality Foods Grocery Stores family owned Gourmet grocery store chain with 10 locations throughout Harrisburg PA area. In 1959, Founder David Kearns opened the first Karns food store, welcoming customers as individuals with individual needs, and his high standards have stood the test of time. Karns strives to exceed the standards for customer service as well as build lasting vendor relationships that deliver quality source verified products. https://www.KarnsFoods.com

Duane L. Audo head of Business Development for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, “Our team traveled to Harrisburg where we cooked & presented our Pizza Fusion gluten-free pizzas for their executive team in April. Their immediate and overwhelming response was ‘yes’ to carrying all 3 pizzas in all 10 of their locations! Our demo and marketing teams will be working closely with Karns’ mangers to make sure our pizzas are sampled by their many valued customers and are slotted in highly visible locations throughout their stores.”

Here is a full description of our three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas available at 175+ grocery stores near you:

The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award-winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with our custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

“The Vegan” Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new “The Vegan” pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR’s Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more.

The company has four wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House & PopsyCakes, has a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products, distribution agreement with Cousin T’s and a LOI to purchase 6 Black Rock Steak Bar & Grill’s.

Black Rock Bar & Grill (GMPR has signed a letter of intent to purchase 6 Black Rock Bar & Grill locations)

Where the Sizzle all Began

It all started on October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded-community.

Black Rock Bar & Grill opened its doors and brought with it a dining experience unlike any other. By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become.

​

With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. Voted the #1 steakhouse in Michigan for three consecutive years, the family in 2013 entered a nationwide competition to be named “America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise” and won first place! Today, Black Rock is expanding across the nation. We are home grown, and soon to be nationally known.

Steak COOKED TO perfection BY YOU

Welcome to Black Rock Bar & Grill, an award-winning steakhouse specializing in Certified Angus Beef ® steaks served and cooked to perfection by you on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock. Our concept ensures that every bite is just as hot and juicy as the first, and is always cooked just the way you like it!

This method of cooking is the newest phenomenon in the culinary world. It creates a memorable dining experience, making Black Rock the ideal restaurant for special occasions, as well as for everyday dining with friends and family.

WHY EAT ORDINARY, WHEN YOU CAN EAT ON A ROCK?!

Visit Black Rock Bar & Grill website: https://www.blackrockrestaurants.com/

About Terrence Williams & Cousin T’s:

Growing up in foster care I always dreamed about big family gatherings around the breakfast table with grandma in the kitchen cooking up a big family breakfast. As a kid I could almost smell that intoxicating aroma of those delicious hot and fluffy pancakes smothered in butter and warm maple syrup. I always told myself that one day I would make those fabulous pancakes and as an adult I have cultivated my love for cooking and my passion for food into my Cousin T's collection. It is my hope that there are many family conversations, laughs and lasting memories made as a result of families and loved ones joining together to eat Cousin T's pancakes. So quit reading and gather around the table and enjoy a good helping of American old-fashioned family values and a yummy and hearty meal because that's what Cousin T's is all about!

Terrence K. Williams is an actor, entrepreneur and comedian, with a passion to perform. Terrence is also one of the hottest viral internet sensations, with an online following of over a million fans! “Terrence was born and raised in Oklahoma City, where he spent the first 15 years of his life growing up as a child of the system, in and out of foster-care homes.”

After a long day at work, Terrence decided to push the “public” button on his videos and the next day his normal 2 views turned into over 42 million views. Terrence has since dedicated his platform and comedic career to improving the lives of underprivileged children everywhere.

Visit Terrence’s Official Website:

https://TerrenceKWilliams.com

Jose Madrid Salsa “The Healthy Fundraiser” has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada, now in 160+ grocery stores throughout Ohio.

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi award-winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award-winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company’s motto ‘Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!’ Now selling its Gourmet Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas in 175+ grocery stores in 4 different states.

PopsyCakes “The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel” debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel’s popular show “The Five” and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Christopher Street Products “Supporting the LGBT Community” sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick (exciting full details in a press release soon).

