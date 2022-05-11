Triad Pro Innovators Gains Strategic Partner to Explore the Company’s Revolutionary Power Storage Technologies in Heavy Electric Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII), the developer of a proprietary device to be utilized in revolutionizing electricity storage, is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive research and development agreement with Principal Solar, Inc., to explore the potential of Triad Pro’s “eCell” technologies in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry.



The agreement establishes a relationship for cooperative research and development for creating new power storage solutions for the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. Furthermore, potential creations include use in Principal’s fleet-focused heavy electric vehicle conversions and hybrid-electric powertrains. These applications require unique capabilities supporting continuous operation with long charging cycles..requirements that have been underserved by existing battery technologies.

The relationship creates significant benefits for both parties; it allows that potential applications for the solutions created include use in Principal's Solar’s client and portfolio company products. In addition, Triad Pro opens new avenues of exposure for the company’s products.

“We stand to gain exposure to new opportunities and clients as we work with Principal to deliver our next-generation EV energy storage solution,” said Murray Goldenberg, President of Triad Pro. "By gaining access to our eCell technology, Principal stands to position its portfolio companies as leaders in their respective fields thanks to the numerous benefits our solid-state eCell offers over traditional chemical-based batteries.”

"We believe Triad's eCell technology offers tremendous potential as a power storage solution for heavy electric vehicles," said K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Principal's Chairman and CEO.

The major advantage of Triad Pro's eCell lies in its solid-state technology, which allows electric vehicles to accept a charge at any rate (limited only by network supply), thereby enabling ultra-rapid charge cycles that increase productivity by keeping heavy electric vehicles on the road. Another key eCell advantage is the absence of typical battery chemical solutions that degrade with repeated charge-discharge cycles, giving the Triad Pro eCell a lifespan of over 30,000 cycles, thereby greatly reducing ongoing maintenance costs for heavy EV owners.

In March, Triad Pro updated its shareholders on the progress of the ongoing EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset field tests. Following successful independent validation testing by Frontier Power Products, the test unit is now with a major Canadian oil company located in Fort McMurray, Canada. Here the company has deployed the unit in a live test scenario.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

For further information, please visit Triad Pro’s website at https://triadproinc.com.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.pswwenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding TPII's plans, objectives, future opportunities for TPII's services and products, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding TPII's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond TPII's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with OTC Markets Group in satisfaction of the company's obligations as an alternative reporting company. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

