Risk Strategies Acquires The Insurance Center of Central Florida

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired The Insurance Center of Central Florida (ICCF), a firm primarily focused on crafting risk management solutions for private clients. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, ICCF was founded 31 years ago by its president and owner Frank Hanrahan and is a member of the Florida Association of Insurance Agents and Professional Insurance Agents. The firm offers property and casualty insurance for homes and vehicles and provides coverages and risk management advice for area businesses.

“As we build our presence and client services capabilities in Florida, we saw ICCF as a great cultural and business fit,” said Scott Popilek, Risk Strategies Atlantic Region Leader. “We’re excited to welcome Frank and his entire team to the Risk Strategies family.”

A Pittsburgh native whose father was also in the insurance business, Hanrahan moved to Florida and opened ICCF in 1991. The firm grew steadily, both organically and through acquisitions, due to its specialty expertise in the challenging Florida marketplace, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

“We are located in the home of the John F. Kennedy Space Center. This area’s population has a clear need for specialized expertise in risk management for successful individuals and families, and area businesses,” explained Hanrahan. “Becoming part of a specialty brokerage like Risk Strategies benefits our existing clientele and creates exciting new opportunities to grow and perpetuate the business.”

Risk Strategies continues to acquire complementary companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition and are additive to the Risk Strategies family. Over 100 organizations, each with specialty expertise and capabilities, have joined the company since its founding in 1997.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With over 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

