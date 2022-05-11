IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Media Sponsor for the Roth Canada Showcase Day

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”) to heighten the visibility of the upcoming Roth Canada Showcase Day. The event will be held on May 17, 2022, at 1 Hotel Central Park, 1414 Avenue of the Americas (58th Street), New York, NY 10019.



The upcoming event will lay the ground for meaningful conversations and foster close ties between U.S. institutional investors in attendance and Canadian C-suite executives in the exciting sectors of Technology & Media, Consumer, Healthcare, AgTech and Sustainability. As part of the event, Roth Capital Partners’ Canadian affiliate will be celebrating its 2nd anniversary as an IIROC Investment Dealer. IBN, in its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions.

“It’s always a great privilege and a wonderful experience to work alongside the team at Roth,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We are using our resources and expertise in communications solutions, social media and various outreach strategies to heighten the visibility of the event. As with previous Roth events, IBN is leveraging its syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers and social media channels to extend reach beyond the conference halls to millions of online investors.”

During the event, the senior management of analyst-selected companies will describe their target market and day-to-day operations in 15-minute corporate presentations to a multitude of institutional investors in attendance. Investor and management interactions will be organized in 1-on-1 meetings, offering both parties an in-depth view of the other’s business opportunities and challenges.

With sustainability guidelines, ESG mandates, healthcare challenges and the limitless potential of technology coming to the fore, the Roth Canada Showcase Day represents a prime opportunity to build relationships at the forefront of these areas.

For more information on the event, visit:

https://www.roth.com/Canada2022

About IBN

