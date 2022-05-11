Konica Minolta Offers New MarketPlace Apps for More Productive Workdays

Ramsey, NJ, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce three new apps available as free downloads from the Konica Minolta MarketPlace. The apps – IdP Authentication Client, IdP Login for Azure AD and IdP Login for Google – support the growing demand for Cloud Authentication and Single Sign-On (SSO).

SSO allows users to log into their individual applications via a single set of credentials. By using SSO, users no longer need to sign on multiple times, or worry about memorizing, managing, reusing or losing multiple passwords. The feature also increases worker productivity by eliminating time spent trying to remember which password goes with each app, or resetting or changing multiple passwords to log into their applications. Additionally, with only one main password to remember, users tend to create a more complex passphrase that does not need to be written down, reducing the risk of it being lost or stolen. SSO is available with the Connector for SharePoint Online and Connector for OneDrive for Business in Azure environments and the Connector for Google Drive and Connector for Dropbox in Google environments.

The new apps further enhance the Personalize app with Follow-You Persona Service that Konica Minolta began offering in 2020. Also available through the Konica Minolta MarketPlace, the Personalize app allows users to customize the MFP panel on Konica Minolta i-Series devices according to their individual preferences and have their personal user interface follow them to any supported device on a global scale.

For both Azure and Google environments, users have the ability to log in to the MFP with their username and password or card swipe natively, without the need for an external solution. The Cloud Authentication solution pulls the user’s email address to the MFP, and when using Scan to Email, the user is presented with a “Me” button. When clicked, it adds their email address to the “To” field for quick and easy access to Scan-to-Me.

To help further secure the print environment, IdP authentication is also supported with the Konica Minolta Universal Print Driver.

The apps also join Konica Minolta’s Universal Print App, a cloud-based app which frees IT administrators from managing on-premise printing assets and print servers. Universal Print is a modern print solution organizations can use to manage their print infrastructure through cloud services from Microsoft. It runs entirely on Microsoft Azure, and when deployed with Universal Print–compatible printers, it does not require any on-premise infrastructure. Konica Minolta’s bizhub i-Series multifunction printers (MFPs) support Universal Print as a Universal Print native printer. By integrating their MFPs and the Microsoft 365 environment, clients can reduce print-related costs and benefit from this seamless and productive printing experience.

“With the rise of hybrid workplaces and remote work, there’s an increased need for cloud-based print architecture for our customers. These new apps supporting Cloud Authentication and SSO, together with Universal Print technology from Microsoft, allow us to offer an Intelligent Connected Workplace that helps every worker and organization to become more productive,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “Now employees can customize the MFP UI to match their own working behavior and needs and have immediate access to their personalized user interface (UI) wherever they go.”

For Cloud authentication and SSO access in Azure environments, users need to download the IdP Authentication Client App and the IdP Login for Azure AD App, which will provide SSO access to Connector for SharePoint Online and Connector OneDrive for Business. For Cloud Authentication and SSO access in Google environments, users need to download IdP Authentication Client and IdP Login for Google.

Visit the Konica Minolta Marketplace to download the IdP Authentication Client, IdP Login for Azure AD and IdP Login for Google apps.

